Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Can Alaric Jackson Reach Another Level?

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t take long to find their left tackle of the future after the retirement of Andrew Whitworth. While it may not have come from an expected place, undrafted free agent Alaric Jackson has provided stability at left tackle. Last offseason, the Rams signed Jackson to a large extension and he delivered.

Next in our player preview series for 2026 is left tackle Alaric Jackson.

2025 Season in Review

Heading into the season, there were questions about how much Jackson would even play. Jackson missed much of training camp because of blood clots in his legs, but managed to be ready for Week 1. Last offseason, the Rams committed to Jackson as their long-term left tackle with a three-year, $57.6 million contract. Jackson finished the season as the eighth-best tackle via PFF with an overall grade of 84.2 and his 86.1 grade in run-blocking ranked fifth. He is one of the most important players on the Rams’ offense.

Roster Battle

There won’t be a roster battle for Alaric Jackson as he is undoubtedly the starter at left tackle. When Jackson missed any time last year, it didn’t go well. As long as Jackson is healthy, he’ll be protecting Matthew Stafford’s blind side.

Three Plays on Tape

1. Powerful in the Run Game

Alaric Jackson (#77) melting Gervon Dexter on this duo run. Something the Rams do that I like on these duo runs is change who blocks the EDGE. Varies between the tackle and TE, keeps the EDGE on their toes pic.twitter.com/rPQy1DHURE — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) January 19, 2026

Part of why the Rams’ run game is so effective is Alaric Jackson. His size allows him to create movement at the line of scrimmage, making him an excellent asset when the Rams run duo.

2. Reliable in Pass Protection

Alaric Jackson going to work against one of the best pass rushers in the game. Via @BrandonThornNFL pic.twitter.com/DJaXuf2WAF — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) September 11, 2025

While he may not be an elite left tackle, Jackson is more than good enough. He’s someone the Rams can rely on consistently to protect Stafford. The drop-off from Jackson to Humphries was evident. Humphries allowed four pressures in his lone start against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson allowed four pressures over the next two games combined.

3. Good Mover in Space

This block by Colby Parkinson on the Rams' second TD by Puka Nacua won't get talked about enough.



Really nice job getting to his spot and making the block. The TD does not happen without it.



Alaric Jackson gets up-field and then just Puka being Puka. pic.twitter.com/rIYgztsEsJ — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) January 12, 2026

As noted earlier, Jackson has the power to move bodies in the run game. However, the Rams are able to run a diverse run scheme because of his versatility. Jackson also excels blocking in space in the open field. He had an 88.0 run-blocking grade on zone runs last season, which ranked ninth in the NFL.

Biggest Question: Can Alaric Jackson Prove That 2025 Was Just the Beginning?

When the Rams found Alaric Jackson as an undrafted free agent, he was one of the best values in the NFL. Last season, he proved that he was worth the large extension he signed. However, the next step is showing that he can be an upper-tier left tackle. He’s consistent, but he needs to show that he can stay healthy while establishing himself as one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

2026 Outlook/Role

Jackson will be the starting left tackle for the Rams in 2026. He showed last season that he can be relied on at the position and is one of the most important players on the offense. If Jackson can stay healthy and have a full training camp, he could take that next step.

Chances of Making the Roster

There isn’t much to discuss here when it comes to Jackson being on the roster in 2026. He’s as clear of a lock as it gets.

Chances: 10/10

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