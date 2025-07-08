Opinion: Alvin Kamara Would Take Rams Offense to New Heights
Have you seen the picture of the sports car parked beside a run-down, dilapidated trailer home? That's Alvin Kamara on the New Orleans Saints. The Saints, who were able to enjoy tremendous success throughout the 2000s, have been a dumpster fire since Sean Payton rang up a massive tab in pursuit of a second Super Bowl and then dipped when the bill came due.
When Payton left, the Saints tried to hold it together, but horrific roster moves and coaching hires have sunk the proud franchise and while they hired Kellen Moore from the Super Bowl champion Eagles to bring back the good times to New Orleans, it's a multi-year undertaking that hasn't had the best of starts.
While Saints fans nearly threw a parade when Derek Carr retired, their starting quarterback is about to by Tyler Shough, a player that needs time to develop, and a roster built to succeed. He currently does not have either.
Alvin Kamara, one of the best overall weapons in the NFL, may be fed up with the continuous lack of success.
Kamara has a resurgent year last season, setting a career high in rushing yards as he was 50 yards short of his first ever 1,000 yard season, despite only playing 14 games.
That caused ESPN's Jeremy Fowler to list Kamara as the tenth best running back in the NFL after he spoke to league executives, coaches, and scouts.
"A premier back in our rankings for years, Kamara fell to honorable mention last year after a few down years," wrote Fowler. "Though some evaluators see slight decline, Kamara fought his way back to the top 10 thanks to 1,503 scrimmage yards last year. Kamara appeared on nearly 60% of the voting ballots but none in the top six."
"Some of the elite traits are still there," an NFL offensive coach said. "He didn't have much of an offensive line or supporting cast last year. But he can still take a screen for big yardage and still has great contact balance."
"Kamara has eclipsed 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards in all eight seasons of his career. That's already tied for the most such seasons in NFL history alongside Faulk. Despite missing the final three games of last season, Kamara still accounted for 26% of New Orleans' scrimmage yards in 2024, the seventh-highest mark of any player in the NFL."
Kamara could be the perfect mid-season pickup for the Rams considering he has a $10 million cap hit in 2025 and $18.6 million in 2026 before he becomes a free agent.
Kyren Williams is on the last year of his deal, and Kamara's ability to be dangerous in the pass game could be the final piece to spread defenses so thin, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams would see premier opportunities throughout the game.
Imagine Kamara's abilities and Sean McVay's mind. We could be talking about the weapon McVay has been missing since Todd Gurley.
With Williams, Kamara, Jarquez Hunter, and Blake Corum, the Rams would have the effective rushing attack of 2018 paired with a passing attack that mirrors 2021. How could you say no to that?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE