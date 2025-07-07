Running Backs Are Excelling In Rams' Offensive System
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler put together a ranking of the best running backs in football based on the opinions of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts with the results showing the McVay offense is being fine tuned around the league to produce dominant running backs.
Falcons' ballcarrier Bijan Robinson is feeling right at home in former Rams' assistant Zac Robinson's offense, coming in ranked fourth overall.
"After spotty usage in his rookie year, Robinson earned primary back status in 2024," wrote Fowler. "It's no surprise that his game subsequently took off with 1,456 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 304 carries.
"Robinson entered the league with considerable expectations and has largely met them. He's one of three players in NFL history to produce 2,400 rushing yards and 100 receptions in a player's first two seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Edgerrin James and LaDainian Tomlinson."
"Size, speed, acceleration, pass game, value, breaks tackles, can hit home runs," an NFL coordinator said. "He's a nightmare to prepare for."
When Josh Jacobs left Las Vegas for Green Bay, there was already going to be a culture change but it seems being in former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur's offense has helped ease to move with Jacobs coming in at six.
"Many people inside the league perked up when the Packers gave Jacobs a $48 million free agency deal in 2024. The move showed that Green Bay, not known for spending big on tailbacks, was all-in on bolstering Jordan Love and the offense with a top-shelf back."
"Jacobs rewarded the faith with 1,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, returning to his 2023 form."
"Elite balance, strength, vision, feet and determination with the ball in his hands," a high-ranking NFC personnel executive said. "He catches it well. True difference-maker. And he plays every week. Availability. I tend to lean toward well-rounded backs that are elite runners and huge threats in the passing game and Jacobs fits that bill."
"Jacobs is the lone NFL player to eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in each year since 2019. He's one of four players in Packers history to produce 1,500 scrimmage yards and 15 rushing scores in a season, joining Aaron Jones, Ahman Green and Jim Taylor."
Talking about Jones, a man who thrived in both Matt LaFleur's and former Rams' offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell's offense in Minnesota, he was listed along side Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving as an honorable mention.
Irving was former Rams' offensive coordinator Liam Coen's prized weapon during the second half of the season.
Kyren Williams received votes and many believe Jarquez Hunter could be the next running back to succeed in such a system.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE