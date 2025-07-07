Rams' Kyren Williams Not Considered Premier Running Back
In a recent piece by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he put together a ranking of the top ten running backs in the NFL as listed by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.
Despite rushing for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, Kyren Williams was listed as a player that received votes, putting him outside the top ten, a list headlined by Saquon Barkley as well as outside the five honorable mentions Fowler added, despite Williams finishing his 2024 campaign as the seventh most prolific rusher in football.
Two NFC West running backs were listed ahead of Williams. Christian McCaffery was listed as the fifth-best running back, and James Conner was named an honorable mention.
Despite another season lost to injury, McCaffery is still feeling the love from the league.
"Durability is the one thing holding McCaffrey back," wrote Fowler. "He has missed 10 or more games in three of his past five NFL seasons."
"He's a great player, but he's always had durability issues, even in college," an NFL personnel executive said. "He's an elite trainer and takes great care of himself. He's just not a big body and will lose a step eventually."
"A return to 2023 form would put McCaffrey back in the MVP conversation. When he's healthy, he always produces. In fact, McCaffrey has four seasons with at least 1,800 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. The only players with more are all Hall of Famers: Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton (five each)."
"Since 2006, two players have at least 2,000 scrimmage yards and 25 touchdowns in a season (plus playoffs): McCaffrey in 2023 and Tomlinson in 2006."
"He's still the prototype -- and the best player on the field at times," an NFC scout said.
Injuries have derailed McCaffery's career as if he was fully healthy, he may already be a lock for the Hall of Fame. It should be noted that McCaffery only has four 1,000 yard rushing seasons in eight years while Williams has two in three.
I'm not saying Williams is better than McCaffery because he isn't. McCaffery's use in the pass game is on another level, but it's appropriate to question the role actually being on the field plays in these rankings.
James Conner is another big time producer.
"He's a load to bring down," stated an NFL personnel evaluator. "Short strider with quick feet to slip tacklers, find slices of daylight. Good second-level burst. Runs behind his pads. Finisher. Underrated player."
The difference between Williams and Conner is minuscule at best. Williams is simply not getting recognized in the way he should.
