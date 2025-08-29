Why Rams Should Keep Close Eye on College's Opening Weekend
The Los Angeles Rams have made no attempt to hide that they have a vested interest in the University of Texas' quarterback Arch Manning. While not even draft eligible, Rams general manager Les Snead was spotted at Texas' pro day this offseason, speaking to Manning.
Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning, grandson of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning, and son of Cooper Manning, a high school phenom robbed off playing collegiate ball due to health issues, is the third coming of the Manning legacy. He's got that it factor and thus, when Texas, the number one team in the country, takes on number three and defending National Champions Ohio State this Saturday, the Rams, along with the rest of the country, will be watching.
The Game
A rematch of the 2025 Cotton Bowl, a game which served as the semi-finals for the College Football Playoffs, Ohio State narrowly defeated Texas in a 28-14 victory. Ohio State, desperately holding on to a 21-14 lead with under three minutes in the game, allowed the Texas offense to advance all the way to the Ohio State two-yard line. In a do or die effort, Ohio State's defense, lead by Ohio native Jack Sawyer, pushed the Longhorns back, forcing Texas to go to the air.
Sawyer came off the edge to strip-sack Texas QB Quinn Ewers, recovering the football and taking it to the house for the winner. Since that moment, the entire college football world has had this game circled on its schedule. Manning is leading the Longhorns into Columbus on the day the Buckeyes celebrate their National Championship victory over Notre Dame. Ultimate pressure test.
Texas, who has lofty ambitions of their own, spending the cash to reach them has made the College Football Playoffs the last two years. A loss for Manning with a difficult SEC schedule looming could dictate his 2026 draft eligibility.
How This Impacts The Rams
If Manning does not play well, the Rams may lose their shot at him. While Arch himself has denied it, his grandfather stated Arch isn't coming out in 2026. Say what you want but Archie is the patriarch for a reason.
Manning needs to be stellar as the Rams have the draft capital to attempt a trade up for him if needed this upcoming draft but not in 2027.
However, if Manning plays too good, the Rams may just lose out on him anyway. It's a must-watch situation.
Manning has yet to prove he's an FBS starter, let alone at this level, but that's because he hasn't had the opportunities to learn, fail, and attempt again as the permanent starter. Now he does. He has the athleticism, the Manning touch of the football, and now the spotlight. Let's see what happens.
