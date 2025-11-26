Rams NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight Ahead of CFB Rivalry Week

It's time for another week of NFL Draft prospect spotlights for the Los Angeles Rams. While the Rams are heading east for their road matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the front office will have scouts on the road for some of the most significant matchups of the weekend in what is dubbed "Rivalry Week" in college football, the final week of the sport's regular season.

Several key matchups are in store with "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State, Oregon and Washington, Texas and Texas A&M, and Clemson and South Carolina. Ahead of this weekend's matchups that begin on Black Friday, let's get an earlier look at the prospects to watch.

Caleb Banks, defensive tackle, Florida Gators

Florida DT Caleb Banks hasn't played a game in 10 weeks. You couldn't tell. He missed a couple tackles in the hole after insta-wins, but his hands remain FAST, violent, and incredibly detailed. pic.twitter.com/wCXXdlDCa7 — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) November 24, 2025

The Florida Gators got their best player back on the field last week as defensive lineman Caleb Banks returned to the lineup against Tennessee. When healthy, Banks is a first-round talent with pure disruptiveness in any phase. You would like to see No. 88 become a more controlled player when tackling in space, but his violent hands, attention to detail, and explosiveness make him a true penetrating force that any defense could use in the A or B-gaps.

KC Concepcion, wide receiver, Texas A&M Aggies

KC Concepcion (#7) WR Texas A&M



A name you need to hear more in WR1 talks. Explosive playmaker, smart route runner, plus ball skills, speed and wiggle. Plays bigger than his 5’11 190 pound frame.@demoivretheorem told me to watch KC and I was not let down! pic.twitter.com/lWxUL57wv8 — Cole Dickinson 🥭 (@ColeDickinsonFB) October 11, 2025

I highlighted Concepcion a few weeks ago in another college football prospect watchlist. It's hard not to get excited about his possibilities in Los Angeles in this offense, especially as the Rams could be in range of a player of his caliber in the back half of the first round. Concepcion is a terrific run-after-catch wide receiver who can win routes and separate inside and out, making him a valuable piece to an offense while providing effort and willingness in the run game.

Blake Miller, offensive tackle, Clemson Tigers

Clemson OT Blake Miller isn't moving even close to his top speed here, and it's still an extremely impressive hip-flip and reach block, outside the opposite C-gap pic.twitter.com/BTMmAiSqj7 — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) November 11, 2025

We've discussed numerous times this season about Rob Havenstein's future. Could this year be it, and if so, does competition need to happen at right tackle instead of full assuming the role toward Warren McClendon? The answer is yes, as Blake Miller would be a great player to add to the depth of the offensive line while competing for the right tackle starting job due to his athleticism, play strength at the point of attack, and impressive technique in pass protection.

Prospect Spotlight: Oregon quarterback Dante Moore

Dante Moore had some beautiful throws vs USC. One of the most enjoyable QBs to watch in college football right now pic.twitter.com/gBSQUcOqZz — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) November 25, 2025

I have no idea if Dante Moore will stay at Oregon or enter the draft process this spring. Until he says otherwise, let's safely assume that Moore does enter the selection process, making him a potential favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection in this year's draft. He has shown to have some impressive moments in tough environments, such as a win at Penn State during White Out night, the game-winning drive in Iowa, and last weekend's sensational display against USC.

A respected draft analyst I know recently compared Moore to Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, and the comparison makes too much sense from a play-style and composure standpoint. Moore is never fazed and has a terrific next-play mentality that can be injected into the program at large. He is an accurate three-level passer that sees the field incredibly well for someone who doesn't have a wealth of starting experience in college.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

