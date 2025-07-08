Should Rams Sign Asante Samuel Jr So Their Rivals Don't?
When Asante Samuel Jr is healthy, he is one of the wildest cornerbacks you'll meet. At any given moment, he'll come up with the most circus-catchy, bizarre interception one might ever see. It's a massive question of if his production came as a result of Brandon Staley's scheme or if Staley's scheme limited Samuel's freedom and thus production as he missed most of 2024 due to injury.
Samuel is still a free agent, and for a Rams cornerback room that may need that unpredictable, playmaking talent, perhaps there's reason to keep the Florida State alum in Los Angeles.
If not that alone, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan named the Arizona Cardinals as a top landing spot for Samuel's services.
"At this stage of the offseason, no free agent is going to break the bank, but the Cardinals do have money to spend," wrote Sullivan. "According to Over the Cap's figures, the club currently has the fourth-most salary cap space in the league, with roughly $36 million. That's more than enough to bring Samuel aboard, and the corner would give a young secondary some much-needed depth."
"Arizona has used second-round picks in each of the past two NFL Drafts to bring in corners. Max Melton came to town in 2024 but started just three games as a rookie. Meanwhile, the Cardinals drafted Will Johnson in the second round this past spring out of Michigan. Johnson's talent made him a first-round caliber prospect, but his stock dipped due to injury concerns. At just 25 years old at the start of this season, Samuel Jr. would still bring youth to the position group, but also some much-needed starting experience as well."
Samuel and Johnson would be an interesting duo, but considering the Cardinals' defense is built to let Budda Baker read the offense and essentially do what he wants, would Samuel be required to play in a structured role, and if so, are we back to asking the Brandon Staley question?
To me, Samuel is such a wild card that if the Rams' defensive line puts pressure on cornerbacks, he's able to bait them into throwing the interception. He can also get burned. He's my take. If the Rams truly believe in Derion Kendrick, don't sign him. If you have questions on Kendrick, what's the worst thing that could happen by giving him a chance to compete?
