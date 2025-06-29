Rams Send the Arizona Cardinals Gifts For Past Help
On January 13th, 2025, for the first time in NFL history, a neutral site was used to host a non-Super Bowl playoff game as the Los Angeles Rams had to switch venues due to various wildfires that were affecting the greater Los Angeles area.
With zero hesitation, the Arizona Cardinals, owner Michael Bidwell, and the entire Cardinals staff opened up State Farm Stadium and their practice facilities to the Rams, even sending their team plane to Los Angeles to fly out various Rams personnel and their families to Phoenix.
As a result of their kindness, both the Rams and the Minnesota Vikings provided members of the Arizona Cardinals staff with a personalized game ball and a gift card.
The Cardinals went above and beyond to accommodate both teams, putting Rams' decals throughout the stadium, painting the Rams' logo on the field, and accommodating several of the team's needs, including allowing the Rams to use the visitor locker rooms as well as providing Rob Havenstein critical care to make sure he was ready to play.
"Our hearts are breaking with what's going on," Cardinals owner Bidwill said before the game, via NFL.com. "It's what's best for the league, it's what's best for the team, and we have to do everything we can to make sure we have a great game.
"It's always a good time to do the right thing," Bidwill continued. "If we can do something to help, ... maybe this is the only thing we can do. Let's put our energy into it and try to focus on it and make it a great experience, whether it's the players, their families or the coaches."
Attached is a list of things the Cardinals did with less than a week's notice to ensure a proper game could be played, according to NFL.com.
- They've scrambled to get enough paint in Rams colors -- Blue PMS 2736 and Yellow PMS 109 -- for the field and end zone. To that end, 200 gallons were driven from a factory in Leland, Mississippi to Arizona, all of 1,500 miles, which arrived Saturday. The playoff-themed stencils were shipped from Los Angeles.
- On a few days notice, the team ordered enough food to feed 60,000, and they now have normal, game-day quantities. That means 10,000 hot dogs, 3,000 hamburgers, 4,500 orders of chicken tenders, 5,500 individual pizzas, 3,500 pounds of corn kernels for popcorn, 1,200 pounds of prime rib and 800 pounds of beef tenderloin.
- The Cardinals sent two Boeing 777 planes to pick up the Rams, staff and their families, which included 300 humans and eight pets. They used Gridiron Air, a company Bidwill founded, to make it happen. "It was good we could do it on such short notice," Bidwill said.
- All the Rams equipment that was trucked to Phoenix arrived at the facility at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. The Cardinals support staff worked with the Rams until 3:30 a.m. to set it up and be ready for meetings. In addition, the Cardinals cleared out 74 total lockers so the Rams had space. For instance, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s locker is now Puka Nacua's locker.
- The team got commitments from over 3,500 gameday workers, an incredible number on short notice. The stadium game entertainment staff has been working around clock to prep all videoboard content and digital assets from SoFi Stadium and bring them to State Farm Stadium.
- The Cardinals produced thousands of media and staff credentials to fit into their system.
Bidwell stated that if the Rams needed to host another playoff game, the Cardinals would remain prepared. In a moment where football didn't matter at all, the Cardinals selflessly stepped up to give Los Angeles something to root for.
A gesture that will never be forgotten.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to talk about this gesture.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE