How Recent Moves by NFC West Rivals Impacts the Rams
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently put together takeaways from each NFL team, giving his takes on the Rams' NFC West rivals. Here's how what these rivals did will impact the Rams.
Arizona Cardinals
"The Cardinals are now in Year 3 under GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon," wrote Breer. "They’ve made 28 draft picks. They’ve cleaned up their cap. And they doubled their win total, from four to eight, last year. This would be the year to make the leap into the tournament—not many coaches get to Year 4 without a playoff berth. Whether they get there is going to ride on the core they’ve built with all of those picks (Paris Johnson Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson, this year’s first-rounder Walter Nolen, etc.) taking a step, and Kyler Murray living up to his contract. There’s been minimal buzz around these guys. That’ll change if that young group grows up all at once."
The reason there's minimal buzz is because they're the Arizona Cardinals. A smaller market team with little national branding and a 100+ year history of perpetual losing. But every once in a while, from the ashes, they rise like the city they represent with a roster of unproven talent.
That time has come once again as this might be the most complete Cardinals roster in years. Will Johnson may be the key to success in 2025, as well as the matchup the Rams may be least able to exploit.
Offensively, the Cardinals had a ton of success against the Rams. Murray's mobility and the Cardinals weapons will be a good barometer to judge the quality of the Rams' secondary.
San Francisco 49ers
"After all the consternation about a 49ers rebuild, the team is still way up the list on scheduled cash to spend for 2025. Yes, the cap cleansing was real and necessary. But that doesn’t mean the foot is off the gas. (Newly paid) Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, (rehabbing) Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are still around. That’s a proud group, so if guys such as Ricky Pearsall and the rookie defensive linemen come along, Kyle Shanahan should have these guys back in the Super Bowl conversation."
I wouldn't call this a rebuild as much as a reload. The problem remains with their injured players Christian McCaffery and Brandon Aiyuk. Both missed a lot of time last season, so the 49ers will go as far as their health will take them.
The Rams have struggled for years stopping the 49ers' rushing attack, but with reinforcements, the battle for the line of scrimmage between the two teams could be one of the best storylines in 2025.
Plus, the 49ers are not taking getting swept by the Rams lightly, best believe that.
Seattle Seahawks
"I’ve established over the past couple of years that I like the Seahawks’ young talent more than most people. They’ve got players at every level of the defense, a solid young tackle combo on offense, as well as a deep crew of offensive skill players. So, to me, this comes down to four guys who line up right next to each other—quarterback Sam Darnold and the three interior offensive linemen. Spending their first-rounder on North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel was a good step to fixing it."
We've talked enough about Sam Darnold, the offensive line and the young talent. It's the veteran additions that could be the difference.
No one knows the Rams offense better than Cooper Kupp so he's likely giving all that inside information to his team's coaching staff and being back in the Pacific Northwest with a chip on his shoulder may be what he needs to return to form.
However, the problem for the Rams will be Marquez Valdes-Scantling. His speed will stretch the Rams in coverage, and while taking the deep ball away from him is the priority, how the Rams approach Jaxon Smith-Njigba and his ability to exploit the space between defenders will be the difference in winning and losing.
