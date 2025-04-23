Will Rams Be Amongst Teams After Ashton Jeanty?
The door has opened for the Rams to draft Ashton Jeanty if they wish to do so as several teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars have fielded calls to trade out of the top 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, while several teams are interested in the Boise State running back, they're also interested in acquiring more picks.
"If there’s a player who will elicit a trade up into the top 10, I think it will be Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty—whether it’s the Denver Broncos taking a big swing or the Chicago Bears making a shorter move to leapfrog another team." Wrote Breer.
"The reason, to me, is simple: After Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are picked, this year’s class is short on blue-chip talent. But in a mess of relative mediocrity, Jeanty is the real deal."
"To simplify the point, if you’re looking at a player who could easily project into (eventually) becoming top five at his position, it may be just Hunter, Carter and Jeanty. Will Campbell, Armand Membou and Kelvin Banks Jr. are all good tackle prospects. Will any of them ever be top 10 at the position? Jalon Walker’s an exciting player, but will he become one of the league’s premier pass rushers? Or is there a better shot Jeanty becomes that kind of tailback?"
"We’ve been over this, but just about everyone in the top 10 has sniffed around on trading down. The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are open to it. The Jaguars have made calls to explore the idea of it this week."
There are multiple ways the Rams could go about acquiring Jeanty, but the path that seems to be most likely.
Jeanty must fall past the third overall pick, but must be selected before the Raiders pick at six. The Jacksonville Jaguars, with former Rams executive James Gladstone operating as the team's General Manager, could be open to making a move, considering the multiple needs of their roster.
Using back channels, the Rams are in position to pull off one of the greatest transactions in NFL history if Jeanty become the superstar he is projected to be.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and find all of our updates on Ashton Jeanty.
Please let us know your thoughts on Jeanty you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE