Rams Grossly Underrated in New NFL Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams may have one of the most complete rosters in football, but remain unable to crack the top five in NFL.com's Eric Edholm's recent power rankings.
The Rams come in at eight after loading up on defense in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I really have to credit the Rams for their approach." Wrote Edholm. "It's not easy to butter both sides of the bread -- adding pieces for a potential title run in the short term while also compiling for the future -- but that's exactly what Les Snead and Co. have done.
"Perhaps the Falcons' trade offer should be classified as pennies from heaven, allowing the Rams to extract a 2026 first-round pick for the cost of sliding down a mere 20 spots, but L.A. took it and deservedly get the credit. Trading up three times on Day 3 reinforced the urgency the Rams are facing with Matthew Stafford in the twilight of his career. I thought they might target the offensive line in the draft, but their free agency moves helped there."
Edholm's evaluation of the Rams is spot on, and it seemed like the team's main focus was to be able to stop the run.
That makes sense as Saquon Barkley gashed them twice while Josh Allen ran rampant over the Rams in their regular-season matchup. The NFC is full of teams with great offensive lines, star running backs, and some teams have dual-threat quarterbacks who are actually dual-threats.
The part that is hard to understand is how they ended up behind the Buccaneers at seven, the Lions at five, and the Bills at four.
None of those teams has a better roster than the Rams, the Lions are replacing both coordinators who were paramount to their success, the Buccaneers only made the playoffs because of the division they play in, and the Bills are simply not better than the Rams; they just have a more athletic quarterback.
The Rams continue to get discounted, but that's why the game is played on the field. After the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams may have the best defense in football with an offense that has to tools to score at will.
