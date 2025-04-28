Ram Digest

Rams, NFC West Power Ranking After 2025 NFL Draft

How do the Los Angeles Rams stack up against their division foes?

Brock Vierra

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after his team scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during their playoff game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after his team scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during their playoff game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale. / Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
These rankings are based on the current state of the rosters in the NFC West, how they ended their 2024 season, and projections about the players these teams drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were surgical in their moves, complementing their front seven with additions like Ty Hamilton, Josaiah Stewart, and Chris Paul Jr. Terrance Ferguson is going to be a nightmare to cover and it would not be surprising if Jarquez Hunter became a 1,000 yard back within the next 24 months.

For a roster with a bunch of pieces in place, the Rams' reinforcements keeps the NFC West champions on top.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Defense, defense, defense. The Cardinals made their draft intentions clear as they spent six of their seven picks on defense. Now they took a few gambles with some high-risk, high-reward players, but if Walter Nolen develops into the pass rusher he can be, and if Will Johnson can stay healthy, Arizona may have a top five defense next season.

The pick that I love is their seventh-round selection of Kitan Crawford from Nevada. A member of a bad Wolfpack defense, he has an opportunity to become another Budda Baker when surrounded by better pieces. Just love the way he attacks the box with zero concern for his body just to put another man on the ground.

3. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers had a few holes that they addressed with some interesting patches on their defense. How they will handle life without Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and others will be interesting, considering Malik Mustapha is still recovering from a torn ACL.

Robert Saleh has a vision for his defense, but only time will tell if that vision is one of a genius or one trying to replicate a product from years' past, a product that may not have the same effectiveness in the modern NFL.

4. Seattle Seahawks

They had a great draft. Grey Zabel addresses massive concerns with their interior offensive line, Nick Emmanwori is the second coming of Kam Chancellor, and they might have the best punt blocker in the NFL in Ricky White III.

The problem is that their quarterback room is Sam Darnold and Jalen Milroe. Way too many questions to elevate them after the departure of Geno Smith.

