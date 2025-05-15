Listing the Rams' Primetime Games
Outside of the eternal love of a soul mate or the smell of a delicious meal, there are very few joys in life better than watching the Los Angeles Rams play football, and five times during the regular season, the Rams will be playing in a prime time game.
Here they are.
Week 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF)
The Rams' first primetime game of the year comes in Week 5 versus a hated rival as Sean McVay looks to make it two straight seasons sweeping their rival. The 49ers have a string of heartbreaking defeats at SoFi Stadium, such as last year's loss due to the Rams having surprise performances by unsung heroes and of course the 2022 NFC Championship Game.
Week 7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)
The Rams will share a cup of tea with familiar faces Liam Coen and James Gladstone across the pond as the Rams make their return to London for the first time since the 2019 season, where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 in one of Cooper Kupp's greatest performances.
Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
Beloved son Baker Mayfield comes home, and with him is Emeka Egbuka. The Rams attempted to trade for Egbuka in the 2025 NFL Draft. Mayfield was phenomenal in 2024, especially when he played the Chargers in Los Angeles.
Week 16: @ Seattle Seahawks (TNF)
The last time the Rams were in Seattle, they walked the game off with a Demarcus Robinson one-handed touchdown grab in overtime. Perhaps Puka Nacua could be the hero this time as long as he doesn't punch anyone.
Regardless, the Rams look to put a division win in their pocket before they host Arizona in the season finale.
Week 17: @ Atlanta Falcons (MNF)
Sean McVay and DC Chris Shula take on the future and former versions of themselves in fellow Super Bowl LVI champions Raheem Morris and OC Zak Robinson.
Les Snead returns to the place where he began his incredible NFL career as McVay has never lost to the Falcons in the regular season.
This could be a hotly contested battle as the Falcons are one of the favorites for the NFC South.
