BREAKING: Rams 2025 Schedule Officially Announced
The 2025 NFL Schedule has officially been released as Sean McVay and company look for their second Lombardi of the decade.
The Los Angeles Rams have high hopes for 2025, and now they know exactly how their season is set to play out in terms of when and where they take on their opponents.
We already knew the Rams were set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 7, but now we know what the entire 2025 schedule looks like.
Without further ado, below is the Rams' schedule for the 2025 season.
Week 1: vs. Houston Texans
The Rams kick off their season as former assistant Nick Caley returns as the Texans' offensive coordinator. CJ Stroud looks to capitalize on the season before he's due for a record-breaking extension. The Rams' rookies will get to make their official debut at home.
Week 2: @ Tennessee Titans
The Rams' defensive line will get a chance to rattle first overall pick Cam Ward early.
Week 3: @ Philadelphia Eagles
Rams get a crack to inflict revenge early in the season, with Jared Verse surely bringing his walk to back his expected talk.
Week 4: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Rams welcome one of the worst quarterback rooms to Los Angeles.
Week 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF)
The Rams first primetime game of the year comes in Week 5 versus a hated rival as Sean McVay looks to make it two straight seasons sweeping their rival.
Week 6: @ Baltimore Ravens
The Rams return to Baltimore for the first time since their muddy overtime defeat in an instant classic.
Week 7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)
The Rams will share a cup of tea with familiar faces Liam Coen and James Gladstone across the pond.
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: vs. New Orleans Saints
The actual worst quarterback room makes their way to Los Angeles.
Week 10: @ San Francisco 49ers
Hopefully, this trip to the Bay won't end with the Rams playing in a puddle.
Week 11: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold makes his first appearance against the Rams since his disastrous performance in the NFC Wild Card Round.
Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
Beloved son Baker Mayfield comes home, and with him is Emeka Egbuka. The Rams attempted to trade for Egbuka in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Week 13: @ Carolina Panthers
A revitalized Bryce Young hopes to lead the Panthers back to the glory days. The Rams hope to contain a man full of confidence.
Week 14: @ Arizona Cardinals
The Rams look to avenge an early season blowout loss in 2024.
Week 15: vs. Detroit Lions
The Lions have had the Rams' number of late, but Matthew Stafford looks to have the last laugh in what could be his final NFL season.
Week 16: @ Seattle Seahawks (TNF)
The last time the Rams were in Seattle, they walked the game off with a Demarcus Robinson one-handed touchdown grab in overtime. Perhaps Puka Nacua could be the hero this time as long as he doesn't punch anyone.
Week 17: @ Atlanta Falcons (MNF)
Sean McVay and DC Chris Shula take on the future and former versions of themselves in fellow Super Bowl LVI champions Raheem Morris and OC Zak Robinson.
Week 18: vs. Arizona Cardinals
The last time the Rams played the Cardinals at home, they clinched the NFC West. Perhaps another scenario is in the works.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on the released schedule!
Please let us know your thoughts on the released schedule when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE