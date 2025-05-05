Ranking Rams' Sean McVay, Best Head Coaches Entering 2025
The 2025 NFL Season holds the promise of a champion for all 32 teams but only one head coach will be able to sit on top of football's greatest pedestal. Here are the top 12 head coaches in the NFL. Rankings are based on their overall success, 2024 performance, and likelihood they'll be in position to compete for a championship in 2025.
1. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl Champion. Blew out three of four playoff opponents. Has made the playoffs all four years as head coach, and he has retained most of his roster.
2. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs. Super Bowl runner-up. Has made seven straight AFC championship games and has three championships.
3. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams. Seven winning seasons in eight years, six playoff appearances, and one of three coaches to win a Super Bowl in the 2020s.
4.. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions. The Lions were the best team in the NFL until they weren't. The problem is that their worst moment came in the playoffs with a decimated defense. Doesn't take away from the fact Campbell improved from 2023 into one of the best teams in the NFL. Remember he was the one who saw what Aaron Glenn and Ben Campbell could be.
5. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson was robbed of the MVP and that is a hill I will die on. If not Jackson, then Joe Burrow, but that's neither here nor there. Harbaugh claimed his 12th playoff birth, sixth AFC North title, and 13th playoff victory in 2025. Derreck Henry also had his second best season in his 9th year in the NFL.
6. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers. Despite a down year, the numbers speak for themselves. When his team is healthy, they at the very least make the NFC title game.
7. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers. In a rebuilding year, Harbaugh won 11 games and secured the team's second playoff birth since the beginning of the decade.
8. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills. It was another successful AFC East-winning season for McDermott and company as Josh Allen won the league MVP. However, his inability to defeat Andy Reid in the playoffs prohibits his advancement up this list. In eight years, McDermott turned a perennial loser into a team that has made the playoffs seven times. He's won five straight division titles.
9. Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders. Don't let his age fool you, Carroll remains one of the best coaches in the NFL. 14 seasons in Seattle, 10 playoff appearances, created one of the greatest defenses of all time, and had he remained, Carroll likely would've taken Seattle back to the playoffs in 2024.
10. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings. O'Connell won the NFL Coach of the Year for good reason as he gave new life to Sam Darnold's career. O'Connell has been limited by quarterbacks with a clear ceiling and if J.J. McCarthy is that next level player, the Vikings could be on the verge of a Super Bowl.
11. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos. Payton ended a decade-long playoff drought with rookie Bo Nix. Nix had a bunch of questions surrounding him entering the league, and in one year, Nix has taken an incredible step in his play and with new weapons, the Broncos will be competing for the AFC West this year.
12. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers. In a complete shock to Mike Vrabel, it turns out teams can win with Malik Willis as their QB. With a legit WR1 prospect in Matthew Golden, the Packers and Jordan Love are built to win in January.
