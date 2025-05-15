Rams Will Have Plenty of Spotlight in 2025
The schedule release is generally a litmus test for how well the league expects each team to perform. After all, fans tend to watch winning teams.
Well, judging from the Rams’ four primetime games and five standalone contests on the 2025 schedule, the league expects Davante Adams to help the team.
Surprisingly, as newsworthy as the four primetime games is the one that didn’t get a standalone window. One of the Rams’ most anticipated games, the Week 3 rematch of the postseason thriller at Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, is a Sunday daytime contest. The Sept. 21 kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on FOX.
The biggest fan of the Rams’ first primetime game might be Al Michaels. The Los Angeles resident and veteran play-by-play man will call the Week 5 NFC West showdown at SoFi Stadium against the 49ers, Oct. 2 on Prime Video. The Thursday night kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.
The Rams also get a Thursday Night Football division game at Seattle in Week 16, Dec. 18 on Prime Video, also an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Then, they get 11 days of rest before their next game, another primetime contest on Monday Night Football at Atlanta in Week 17, Dec. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
The other primetime Rams game comes earlier, Week 12 on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium against Tampa Bay on NBC, an 8:20 p.m. ET kick. The Buccaneers’ quarterback is Baker Mayfield, who spent a brief but memorable stint with the Rams at the end of the 2022 season before signing with Tampa Bay.
In addition to those four primetime games, the Rams have a fifth standalone contest. They head to London – halfway across the world from Los Angeles -- in Week 7 to meet the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 19. However, Sean McVay and the organization wisely requested that the league put the Rams on the East Coast the week before.
As a result, they’ll cover half those miles by playing at Baltimore in Week 6, on Oct. 12. That contest, a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, will feel like 10 a.m. PT to the Rams. The game in London is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. PT, 9:30 a.m. ET.
That London game will be a bit of a reunion. The Jaguars earlier this offseason hired former Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone as general manager, and former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach.
