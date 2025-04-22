Davante Adams Has High Praise for Sean McVay
Davante Adams is just like the rest of us. The wide receiver sees the Rams as much more than a hopeful Super Bowl contender.
“Obviously, knowing what I know about the management there,” Adams told Mike Silver from The Athletic, “the players, the team success they’ve had in recent years and just over time … those are usually the type of teams that have stressed success. The most important thing was (joining) a good, winning team.”
That winning team has earned six playoff berths, two Super Bowl appearances and a league title in eight seasons since Sean McVay became head coach in 2017. And while Adams said he was surprised by the amount of league-wide interest he drew after the Jets released him in a salary-cap move, McVay obviously wasn’t taking any chances.
“I felt like I was on a recruiting trip again,” Adams told Silver. “It felt like high school going off to college. It was a good feeling. That was the most wanted, I think, I’ve felt in my career.”
That’s high praise for McVay, who sacrificed sleep to recruit Adams during overnight hours while the wide receiver was visiting Japan. And Adams has been wanted by plenty of coaches, players and teams – Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua among them.
Some question how Adams will differ from Cooper Kupp in McVay’s offense. But because Adams turns 33 in December, the better question might be how long.
One thing’s certain, though. As he told Silver, Adams wants to finish with the Rams. Now with his fourth organization – having changed teams three times since the 2022 offseason -- Adams would love nothing more than to drive his career down Sunset Boulevard with the Rams – in his home state of California.
He certainly won’t be the oldest player in the Rams’ offense. Before he retires, gray-haired Matthew Stafford would love to help Adams get the receiver’s first Super Bowl ring. They’ll start building camaraderie this week. Stafford is also looking forward to seeing Tutu Atwell in an expanded role.
"Obviously getting work with the guys,” Stafford said Monday after reporting for the Rams’ offseason program, “being around them as much as I can, culturally, is a great thing. And then getting to work with some of the guys like Davante and Tutu in some new spots and doing all of that kind of stuff will be beneficial."
