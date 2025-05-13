BREAKING: Rams' International Opponent Revealed
The Rams are going international after all. The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the Rams will serve as the annual Jacksonville Jaguars opponent at London’s Wembley Stadium, a Week 7 contest. The Oct. 19 kickoff will wake up West Coast fans super early, a 6:30 a.m. PDT start.
"We're excited to return to London this October to help drive the NFL's continued growth on the international stage," Rams President Kevin Demoff said in a statement. "Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is one of the largest sports and entertainment organizations in the world and growing the Rams footprint globally is a key priority for our team, whether through year-round engagement across our seven global markets or playing abroad.
“We look forward to facing the Jaguars in a world-class environment like Wembley Stadium, the national stadium of England, which will be a memorable experience for our players, coaches, and fans."
Rams owner Stan Kroenke also owns Arsenal Holdings, the parent company of Arsenal (the Premier League) and Arsenal Women Football Club (Women’s Super League). Arsenal plays home matches at Emirates Stadium in the Holloway section of London.
The Rams are 2-2 as a franchise outside the United States, having won two straight (both since Sean McVay became head coach and the franchise relocated to Los Angeles). The first four games also were in London, a 45-7 setback against Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2012, a 17-10 loss to the Giants in 2016, a 33-0 triumph over the Cardinals in 2017 and a 24-10 victory over Cincinnati in 2019.
The games against the Patriots and Bengals were at Wembley Stadium. The matchups against Arizona and the N.Y. Giants were at Twickenham Stadium.
The Rams and Jaguars franchises have a lot in common. New Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone spent all of his NFL career under Les Snead in Los Angeles until accepting his new job in February. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is a former Rams offensive coordinator, and Jaguars owner Shad Khan also owns European soccer franchises.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is 1-1 in international games, a 22-21 win over the Falcons in 2014 and 45-10 loss to the Chiefs in 2015, both at Wembley Stadium.
In 2018, the league originally scheduled the Rams to play a designated home game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Mexico City but because Estadio Azteca’s field wasn’t up to league standards, the game moved to the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Rams won a Monday night shootout, 54-51.
On Feb. 5, the NFL announced that the Rams will serve as the designated home team for the first regular-season game in Australia. The 2026 contest (date and opponent to be determined) is scheduled for the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.
The league will unveil the remainder of the Rams’ 2025 regular-season schedule on Wednesday night.
