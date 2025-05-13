Predicting the Rams' 2025 Record
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best rosters in the National Football League and a chance to make a deep playoff run this season. Tom Viera of USA TODAY analyzed the Rams' upcoming season.
The Rams boast a star-studded offensive lineup led by quarterback Matthew Stafford. He has a pair of dynamic receivers in Puka Nacua and three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who the team signed early in free agency. They will be without Cooper Kupp, who joined the divisional rival Seahawks after the Rams released him earlier in the offseason," Vera said.
"Down the stretch, the Rams looked eerily similar to the team that won the Super Bowl four seasons ago. The Rams battled injuries in 2024 but are returning healthy for the 2025 season. They boast a strong young defensive core, complemented by an explosive offense, making them a team to watch in 2025.
Vera noted that the Rams have plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball. Their talented roster should give them confidence heading into this upcoming season.
"The Rams' defense is led by Jared Verse and Braden Fiske and could improve further. Los Angeles signed Poona Ford from the Chargers to help improve run defense. The Rams have also been a top landing spot mentioned for three-time All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey. They have a championship-caliber offense and the experience in the locker room combined with a top-notch coaching staff to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders," Vera said.
Vera predicted the Rams to go 10-7 on the season, as they have a favorable schedule, based on last season's results. Los Angeles has a favorable schedule and one of the best rosters in the league, meaning they should finish this season among the league's best, if all goes as planned.
"The Rams have the 20th-hardest schedule in 2025, per Sharp Football Analysis. The Rams should be able to repeat their successful season and achieve a third consecutive year with double-digit wins. They exceeded expectations last year, but in 2025, they will live up to the billing and, at the very least, match their records from 2023 and 2024," Vera said.
"As a result of finishing first in the division a year ago, they will have to face fellow division winners in the [Baltimore] Ravens, [Philadelphia] Eagles, and [Detroit] Lions. However, because of the NFL's rotating yearly schedule, they face the NFC South and AFC South teams, which have been notoriously weaker divisions in recent years."
