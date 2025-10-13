Stafford Speaks Out on Rams' Offensive Performance Against Ravens
It wasn't pretty, but the Los Angeles Rams got the job done in sloppy conditions with a 17-3 blowout victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Special teams were an issue once more, as injuries to key players such as Puka Nacua and Blake Corum began to appear.
Head coach Sean McVay will have more answers on the status of these key players throughout the week leading into next week's London road trip against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, his star quarterback had a chance to evaluate himself and the offense following Sunday's victory.
Matthew Stafford evaluates the Rams offense
Stafford wasn't lights out with a 17 of 26 for 181 yards and a touchdown pass, but he did pass Dan Marino on the all-time career passing yards list. The Rams franchise signal-caller said he was hit or miss as a passer throughout the game, evident by the inconsistencies in tempo and red-zone targets to key pass catchers.
"I was just a little hit or miss," Stafford said. "You know, I think there were some times where it was, you know, we were clicking, and I thought our guys up front played really well. Sometimes those days happen. It wasn't the greatest of conditions. It wasn't that bad, but, you know, it was blowing around a little bit."
Stafford believes this team and the offense can be better at the end of the game, though it is the name of the sport and the league, as anything can happen on a game-to-game basis. The Rams could've executed better in the red zone or on third downs, two areas they have had issues in throughout the first six weeks of the season.
"I mean, we can be better and, um, that's the name of the game, though. It’s NFL football," Stafford explained. "You're not going to come in every single week and go, 'I kicked *** today and I don't want to change anything.’ So, there are things that I would love to have back, but we got a win, and we're moving on, so I'm happy about that."
The Rams are 4-2 heading into their international matchup against the upstart Jaguars as they look to find a piece of momentum offensively to pair with a quality defensive performance.
