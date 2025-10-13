Ram Digest

Stafford Speaks Out on Rams' Offensive Performance Against Ravens

It was an up-and-down day for the Los Angeles Rams offense in their 17-3 win vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Jared Feinberg

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

It wasn't pretty, but the Los Angeles Rams got the job done in sloppy conditions with a 17-3 blowout victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Special teams were an issue once more, as injuries to key players such as Puka Nacua and Blake Corum began to appear.

Head coach Sean McVay will have more answers on the status of these key players throughout the week leading into next week's London road trip against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, his star quarterback had a chance to evaluate himself and the offense following Sunday's victory.

Matthew Stafford evaluates the Rams offense

Stafford Ram
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) speaks with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Stafford wasn't lights out with a 17 of 26 for 181 yards and a touchdown pass, but he did pass Dan Marino on the all-time career passing yards list. The Rams franchise signal-caller said he was hit or miss as a passer throughout the game, evident by the inconsistencies in tempo and red-zone targets to key pass catchers.

"I was just a little hit or miss," Stafford said. "You know, I think there were some times where it was, you know, we were clicking, and I thought our guys up front played really well. Sometimes those days happen. It wasn't the greatest of conditions. It wasn't that bad, but, you know, it was blowing around a little bit."

Stafford believes this team and the offense can be better at the end of the game, though it is the name of the sport and the league, as anything can happen on a game-to-game basis. The Rams could've executed better in the red zone or on third downs, two areas they have had issues in throughout the first six weeks of the season.

"I mean, we can be better and, um, that's the name of the game, though. It’s NFL football," Stafford explained. "You're not going to come in every single week and go, 'I kicked *** today and I don't want to change anything.’ So, there are things that I would love to have back, but we got a win, and we're moving on, so I'm happy about that."

Stafford Ram
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23), tight end Tyler Higbee (89) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Rams are 4-2 heading into their international matchup against the upstart Jaguars as they look to find a piece of momentum offensively to pair with a quality defensive performance.

Published
Jared Feinberg
JARED FEINBERG