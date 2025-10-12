Ram Digest

Rams Defense Answer Five Important Questions in Win Against Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams defense showed up in a big way on Sunday

Brock Vierra

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Before the Los Angeles Rams took on the Baltimore Ravens in midseason action, I posed five questions the defense must answer. Here's their response.

1. What happened last week and is it fixable?

It is. The Rams needed one drive to feel the Ravens out and after their opener, they would threaten to score again but every time Baltimore entered the red zone, they walked away every time without a touchdown, including the Rams' stopping the Ravens three times on their own one yard line to take a tie into halftime.

2. Can the Rams stop Zay Flowers?

Yes and his name is Quentin Lake. In fact, what the Rams did against Flowers was the main reaso why they won. Lake secured an interception while guarding Flowers, the Rams forced out the football from Flowers that Lake recovered, and Flowers would end up fumbling a jet sweep untouched.

Zay Flowers
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Three turnovers that he was involved in and for the two that Flowers was responsible for, the Rams turned into a touchdown and another red zone trip.

3. Will Byron Young etch his name into Rams history?

He did. Two sacks on the Ravens final drive of the game say Young become the owner of most consecutive games recording at least half a sack in franchise history, a record dating back to last season.

Nate Landman
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is stopped by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) after a gain in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On top of that, Nate Landman set the record for most tackles in a game for the franchise.

4. Should the Rams re-sign Quentin Lake?

Yes. There's no question about it. Lake was massive again today for the Rams and when we start getting into what the future of the Rams' defense looks like, Lake could easily walk away from the Rams as he will be a sought after player.

Quentin Lake
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Lake is Los Angeles through and through. A LA native who played his prep ball in Southern Calfornia and his collegiate ball at UCLA, he's everything that makes a Ram a Ram and thus, it's time for a new deal.

5. Is it time to make a move in the secondary?

Not yet. The Rams secondary did enough to set up next week. If the Rams make a move, it will be based off what they do against a true NFL starting quarterback and a legitimate passing offense.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.