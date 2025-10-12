Rams Defense Answer Five Important Questions in Win Against Ravens
Before the Los Angeles Rams took on the Baltimore Ravens in midseason action, I posed five questions the defense must answer. Here's their response.
1. What happened last week and is it fixable?
It is. The Rams needed one drive to feel the Ravens out and after their opener, they would threaten to score again but every time Baltimore entered the red zone, they walked away every time without a touchdown, including the Rams' stopping the Ravens three times on their own one yard line to take a tie into halftime.
2. Can the Rams stop Zay Flowers?
Yes and his name is Quentin Lake. In fact, what the Rams did against Flowers was the main reaso why they won. Lake secured an interception while guarding Flowers, the Rams forced out the football from Flowers that Lake recovered, and Flowers would end up fumbling a jet sweep untouched.
Three turnovers that he was involved in and for the two that Flowers was responsible for, the Rams turned into a touchdown and another red zone trip.
3. Will Byron Young etch his name into Rams history?
He did. Two sacks on the Ravens final drive of the game say Young become the owner of most consecutive games recording at least half a sack in franchise history, a record dating back to last season.
On top of that, Nate Landman set the record for most tackles in a game for the franchise.
4. Should the Rams re-sign Quentin Lake?
Yes. There's no question about it. Lake was massive again today for the Rams and when we start getting into what the future of the Rams' defense looks like, Lake could easily walk away from the Rams as he will be a sought after player.
Lake is Los Angeles through and through. A LA native who played his prep ball in Southern Calfornia and his collegiate ball at UCLA, he's everything that makes a Ram a Ram and thus, it's time for a new deal.
5. Is it time to make a move in the secondary?
Not yet. The Rams secondary did enough to set up next week. If the Rams make a move, it will be based off what they do against a true NFL starting quarterback and a legitimate passing offense.
