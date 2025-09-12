Let's Get Serious About Rams' Beaux Limmer
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When Steve Avila first left last Sunday's contest, it was Beaux Limmer who stepped up in his place and when Kevin Dotson went down, Limmer had to shift to the right as Avila came back into the game.
Limmer ended up finishing the day as both one of the NFL's best run-blocking offensive linemen and one of the worst pass blocking, according to grades by Pro Football Focus.
However, there's more to Limmer than a number so let's dive into what the Rams have with him.
Sean McVay's Perspective
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Limmer on Wednesday.
“You give Beaux a ton of credit," stated McVay. "He came in last year and ended up basically playing the whole year as a center and gets thrust into action in game one against Detroit and does a really good job. As a young guy he's physical, he's sturdy in the run game. I think he's continuing to improve in protection. He has a big picture ownership because of what we put on the center, but then you bring [Offensive Lineman] Coleman [Shelton] into the mix and then you got the ability to be able to play both guards and play the center position."
"For him to play as many snaps as he did, both playing left and the right guard, he did a really good job. I’m proud of Beaux. But that versatility, I think if you're not one of those starting five, the more value that you can bring relative to playing all those other spots and especially if you’re a backup center, that can also be a flex guard on either side,man, that's a real benefit for us."
"No different than you'd like your third tackle to be able to play the right or the left side. I was really pleased with Beaux’s ability to be able to adjust and adapt. Then I think it's a tremendous credit to Steve to be able to come in when [Offensive Lineman Kevin Dotson] ‘K-Dot’ went down to come back in the game. Otherwise, big [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon might've been playing guard for us. I thought that's another thing, to the question earlier, guys had to step up. We had to be ready to be flexible and adjust and that's par for the course.”
My Perspective
Beaux Limmer is a sixth-round pick who has been used like a first-rounder and criticized like he's a top 60 pick. Limmer was taken 217th off the board and has done nothing but show up, do his job, work on his craft, and answer when called upon.
Limmer was always supposed to be a developmental player. He wasn't supposed to play center as a rookie. Steve Avila was to have the job and then they tried with Jonah Jackson. By the end of the Rams' first game of the 2024 season, Limmer, a long-term project, was a starter...to end his NFL debut.
Limmer has had a trial by fire and while he was rightfully blamed for allowing the Jalen Carter sack in the playoffs which could have sent the Rams to the NFC title game if Carter was picked up, he didn't whine or complain. He got back into the lab and got better. He's still a phenomenal run blocker, and for those talking about his issues with pass protection, I agree.
Limmer got beat, sometimes easily on the inside. He also had to play two positions cold and in the final moments of the game, when it was time to put the game on ice, he showed up.
That's my take on Beaux Limmer. When push comes to shove, he shows up. He needs time to develop but last week marked his 18th career regular-season game. That's it. This guy has a clear future with this organization and from what I see from him day in and day out, he will become a reliable force on the line of scrimmage.
Just give him the time he was robbed of.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE