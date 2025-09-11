Big Names Litter Rams' Wednesday Injury Report
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Full contact football is back in full swing and as a result, the Los Angeles Rams picked up a few bumps and bruises. Here's the latest injury report for the Rams and their week two opponent, the Tennessee Titans.
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Kevin Dotson, Steve Avila, Rob Havenstein, Davante Adams, and Colby Parkinson did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Both Adams and Havenstein had veteran rest days and are expected to play on Sunday.
McVay on Monday
“Kevin Dotson had a lateral ankle sprain," stated Sean McVay. "He’ll be week-to-week. [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] also had an ankle sprain. He came back in the game after Kevin had gone out. Steve got it early in the game, he went out. [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer ended up coming in. Kevin Dotson got his ankle."
"Steve did an amazing job of coming in to be able to finish the game. Those guys both got their ankles and then [Tight End] Colby Parkinson has an AC sprain in his shoulder but he was able to come back and finish the game. Then some of your typical bumps and bruises. [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] got his ankle a little bit. [Tight End] Davis Allen got his knee, but that's par for the course in terms of physical games like that.”
The Rams on Wednesday
Both Dotson and Avila are dealing with ankle injuries. While McVay did state they're week-to-week, the Rams evaluations of the players will be day-to-day with McVay not ruling them out of Sunday's contest.
Parkinson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, shares the same status as the guards.
Limited Practice
Davis Allen was limited in practice with a knee issue.
Tennessee Titans
Did Not Participate
Quandre Diggs, JC Latham, Kalel Mullings, and T'Vondre Sweat did not participate in the Titans' practice on Wednesday.
Limited Practice
Arden Key, L'Jarius Sneed, and Kevin Winston Jr were limited on Wednesday.
The Analysis
The Titans are hurting on the line of scrimmage, and considering they already let Denver put quarterback Cam Ward under tremendous pressure in his debut, one would think that if they can't get healthy in a hurry, the Rams' domination in the trenches could decide this one early.
