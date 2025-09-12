Rams' Chris Shula Gets Honest About Emmanuel Forbes Jr
Last Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams made the decision to put their trust in Emmanuel Forbes, having him not only start the game but also having him on the field for 50 of the team's 63 defensive snaps. In comparison, Ahkello Witherspoon, who led all cornerbacks for snaps, had 51.
I have had conversations with multiple coaches around the organization regarding Forbes, and everything has been positive. Even when I spoke to Forbes during training camp, he couldn't stop commenting on the Rams' culture and environment. After a big-time performance, Forbes looks to make it two in a row while his defensive coordinator publicly supported him on Thursday.
Shula's is Loving Forbes' Physicality
If we're being frank, Forbes is a naturally skinny player who has struggled in the past at the more physical aspects of the NFL. With that being said, Forbes committed himself to bulking up as much as possible and while he remains skinny, he's gained some weight and has been throwing it around to bring ball carriers down.
“That's been the most pleasant surprise," stated Rams DC Chris Shula. "I thought when he played in that Seattle game, the last game of the year, he was throwing his body around. You could tell he made a conscious effort to put weight on, get stronger so he could be physical and last all 17 games. Since OTAs, we weren't wearing pads but in camp he's made a conscious effort of he's thudding up the ball carrier. He's running his feet. He's wrapping. We notice it and he has gotten better and better because he's made a conscious effort to do it.”
It was Forbes' continuous efforts and improvements, improvements that were clearly put on display throughout OTAs and into training camp and gave the Rams' brass the trust to run a three-cornerback system last Sunday.
“It was one of those things that we knew was a touch point going into training camp. We see ourselves as we have four starting corners. We can do things based off matchups, based off the game. It was decided going into that game."
"I would say the weekend before game week, where we knew going into game week what our plan was. Forbes has done an excellent job. I’ve really been impressed with him since he got here in the middle of last year. Then when he started really learning our defenses in OTAs and training camp. He's just been really impressive, the urgency that he plays with and the physicality, the toughness. We just think he can do a lot of really good things.”
Let's see if Forbes can continue to stack performances.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE