Rams Practice Report: Thursday Provides Promising Updates
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got back to work on Thursday before they fly out to Nashville this weekend.
Kevin Dotson
Dotson was back on the practice field on Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday. The team has yet to say if he will play on Sunday but we should get an answer on where Dotson is health wise on Friday.
Colby Parkinson
Parkinson was also back on the practice field. We'll have more on Friday. Davis Allen, who was listed as limited on Wednesday, was also on the field.
The Linebackers
Watching how Nate Landman and Omar Speights communicate is a treat. They cover all their Ps and Qs so when the question comes up on how the Rams maintained their strength in the box, it's because not only are both men on the same page, it's that they continue to work on their communication everyday and when push comes to shove, both men are hauling themselves to the point of the attack while maintaining gap integrity.
This is one of those special times where strength meets speed meet talent meets desire. Two sides of the same game-wrecking coin. Congratulations Rams fans, you have a true linebacker partnership.
Puka Nacua
Nacua's use of leverage, especially with Davante Adams' influence, continues to impress. Not only does he find proper angle to start the approach to his attack, the way he is able to explode and create separation was once again put on display.
Expanding Yesterday's Thoughts
Tutu Atwell
Yesterday, I stated Atwell had untapped potential. Let's jump into that. It's clear from Sunday that there are many times in which Atwell is not the immediate read. However, from what I saw in practice yesterday and today, Atwell has the ability to create oppertunities when given the ball in his hands. The problem is that he doesn't often get the ball with space to run.
While the entire offensive operation works for right now, if the Rams need to go in a different direction, they still have multiple aces up their sleeves and Atwell is a big one.
Tyler Davis
When I spoke on Tyler Davis, I want to make it clear. While I'm excited on what he brings and I think he should see more playing time, what I'm really enjoying is the year one to year two jump and I think based on the way he practices, he'll take that big jump in year three that we see across the NFL.
The hand placement on drills has been consistent and I'm seeing a bit more of a pop with his first step.
