Rams Practice Report: Thursday Provides Promising Updates

The Los Angeles Rams got back to practice on Thursday as they ramp up preparations for their contest against the Tennessee Titans

Brock Vierra

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reacts in the second half against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reacts in the second half against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got back to work on Thursday before they fly out to Nashville this weekend.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dotson was back on the practice field on Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday. The team has yet to say if he will play on Sunday but we should get an answer on where Dotson is health wise on Friday.

Parkinson was also back on the practice field. We'll have more on Friday. Davis Allen, who was listed as limited on Wednesday, was also on the field.

Watching how Nate Landman and Omar Speights communicate is a treat. They cover all their Ps and Qs so when the question comes up on how the Rams maintained their strength in the box, it's because not only are both men on the same page, it's that they continue to work on their communication everyday and when push comes to shove, both men are hauling themselves to the point of the attack while maintaining gap integrity.

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This is one of those special times where strength meets speed meet talent meets desire. Two sides of the same game-wrecking coin. Congratulations Rams fans, you have a true linebacker partnership.

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after winning the game against Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nacua's use of leverage, especially with Davante Adams' influence, continues to impress. Not only does he find proper angle to start the approach to his attack, the way he is able to explode and create separation was once again put on display.

Expanding Yesterday's Thoughts

Yesterday, I stated Atwell had untapped potential. Let's jump into that. It's clear from Sunday that there are many times in which Atwell is not the immediate read. However, from what I saw in practice yesterday and today, Atwell has the ability to create oppertunities when given the ball in his hands. The problem is that he doesn't often get the ball with space to run.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) catches a pass as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) defends in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While the entire offensive operation works for right now, if the Rams need to go in a different direction, they still have multiple aces up their sleeves and Atwell is a big one.

When I spoke on Tyler Davis, I want to make it clear. While I'm excited on what he brings and I think he should see more playing time, what I'm really enjoying is the year one to year two jump and I think based on the way he practices, he'll take that big jump in year three that we see across the NFL.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Tyler Davis (90) watches defensive drills during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The hand placement on drills has been consistent and I'm seeing a bit more of a pop with his first step.

