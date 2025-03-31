Rams to Benefit From 49ers' Failed Free Agency Pursuit
New information came out about the reasons why Dre Greenlaw left San Francisco for the Denver Broncos, and despite the 49ers' extensive efforts to retain him, Greenlaw's wish to command his own linebacker core forced him to break ties with the team that drafted him.
According to Luca Evans of the Denver Post, San Francisco went above and beyond to keep him in the Bay.
"The San Francisco 49ers wanted him to return after a standout six-year run at linebacker. " Wrote Evans. "General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, in fact, had flown to Greenlaw’s home in Texas to check in with him, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Denver Post."
"San Francisco, eventually, had outbid the Broncos, who’d honed in on Greenlaw to revamp the heart of their defense. But the 49ers’ brass only flew out — and their offer only increased — after the Broncos had already come after Greenlaw, sources said."
The offer loomed heavy on Greenlaw, but after a conversation with his adopted father Brian Early and as the Broncos added multiple former 49ers defenders, Greenlaw wanted to go to the Rocky Mountains.
"But he was close, too, with 49ers-turned-Broncos Talanoa Hufanga and D.J. Jones. And as the 49ers parted ways with a slew of pieces in free agency, Greenlaw sensed an opportunity for a “fresh start” with a stacked defense in Denver, agent J.R. Carroll told The Post."
“Hey, man, you stay in San Francisco, you’re Scottie Pippen,” Early told Greenlaw. “And Fred Warner is [Michael Jordan]. . . . Go be frickin’ MJ.”
Given the opportunity to be the man in Denver, playing alongside close teammates again was too much to pass up for Greenlaw.
It's Greenlaw's desire to be the best player he could be that sent him away from the Rams and while that is no fault of the 49ers, the Rams benefit by not having him on the field. There is a reason why the Rams' offense has struggled when they have played the 49ers and Greenlaw was a massive reason.
As the 49ers retool, there could be new opportunities for Sean McVay and the offense to exploit.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI.
Please let us know your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE