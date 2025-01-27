Rams Signing Dre Greenlaw Would Be a Repeated Mistake
A recent report from PFF named San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw as a perfect fit for the Rams. The move makes sense on paper. The biggest hole in the Rams roster is the linebacker position as Omar Speights will be a second year player and Christian Rozeboom is set to be a free agent.
Greenlaw represents the profile of the type of linebacker the Rams need for Chris Shula's defense. Greenlaw is a three down player who is excellent at plugging the gap while remaining diligent in coverage. His ability to explode towards ball carriers while being able to tract the ball midair has earned him acclaim around the NFL for years.
While Greenlaw will rightfully attract suitors, just because he's a perfect fit in theory does not mean he is the perfect fit for the Rams. There's nothing Greenlaw could do that would change the fact that the Rams have signed a player resembling Greenlaw's resume and expected contract previously and it didn't work out.
After their victory in Super Bowl LVI, the Rams signed long-time Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five year contract worth 65 million. Wagner was an All-Pro and despite showing his age at times, he did everything expected of him. Why did he leave? Cap issues. That's it. Money.
And those cap issues will exist for Greenlaw. Greenlaw is likely to carry at least a 20 million dollar cap hit unless the Rams backload his contract but even if it is a three year deal, do the Rams want more than 20 million on their books for 2027 for just one player?
On top of all that, Dre Greenlaw has a documented injury history. He hasn't played in a complete season since his rookie year of 2019, he suffered a groin injury that required surgery in 2021, and a torn achillies in last year's Super Bowl.
Greenlaw will be 28 next season. The Rams are in win now mode and need players that can stay healthy. It is likely the 49ers are interested in re-signing him so that could drive up his price and for a team that has the payroll of the Rams, Greenlaw will be too old and has too much wear and tear for a contract matching his production. It should be a no go for Greenlaw.
