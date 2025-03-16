Latest Move From Rams' Rival 49ers Is a Shocking One
The San Francisco 49ers traded away running back Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night. The 49ers sent Mason and the 187th pick in exchange for the 160th pick and a 2026 sixth round selection.
Why? The move remains a questionable one, but it does virtually guarantee the team will add another running back to their room, either as a draft pick or as an undrafted free agent.
The 49ers are dealing with several issues inflicting their current running back room and considering the perceived strength of the class, it would appear that the team wants to reinforce the main way they attack opposing defenses.
Christian McCaffery has a long history of health issues, issues that caused him to miss most of 2024 and in the four games he played in, he was not effective. To make matters worse, Isaac Guerendo ended his season suffering a knee injury and while he's expected to be ready to roll once training camp begins, the team has suffered more running back injuries than it seems any other team in the NFL does.
The 49ers, with John Lynch as general manager, have an extremely poor record with drafting running backs. Most of their productive backs were either free agents or UDFA signings.
Lynch has drafted Joe Williams, Trey Sermon, Tyrion Davis-Price, and Guerendo. If Guerendo plays the entire season, he would be the longest tenured Lynch drafted running back. That's two whole years.
The move to get rid of Mason continues to befuddle, especially for what the team lost in terms of his production, in exchange for the draft capital they got back.
One has to question if this move was made in preparation for what could be a financially cash-strapped 2026 for the team. Especially if the team signs Brock Purdy to an extension.
The 49ers said goodbye to a large portion of their roster this offseason. While Kyle Shanahan is the longest tenured coach during Jed York's run as CEO, one has to believe that with rumors John Lynch is trying to gain more power within the organization, that 2025 could be a crossroads for the team.
Whatever happens, the Rams need to watch out but there is nothing more dangerous in the NFL than a team that throws caution to the wind.
