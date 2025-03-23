Rams Get Big Boost in Recent Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams fought through a ton last season to earn their spot in the NFL playoffs. After shaking things up with the roster after falling short of the NFC Championship Game, the Rams have finally cracked a high ranking in a recent Power Ranking.
The Rams have been severely undervalued this offseason, as several other power rankings have them near the middle of the pack. After bringing back quarterback Matthew Stafford, replacing Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams and bolstering the defense, the franchise seems to be on the up and up again.
According to PFF.com's Mason Cameron, the Rams franchise sits as one of the Top 10 teams going into the 2025-26 season, and deservingly so. Regardless of missing their chance to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, the franchise didn't hold back on furthering improving the culture in LA.
"After releasing Cooper Kupp and restructuring Matthew Stafford’s contract, the Rams created enough cap space to make key moves in free agency. They retained Alaric Jackson, acquired Davante Adams and bolstered the defensive line with Poona Ford — signaling that they expect to contend in 2025," Cameron wrote.
"As always, health will be a major factor, especially with veteran players in key roles. However, if this young defense can take a step forward, the Rams could emerge as the team to beat in the NFC West."
The Rams placed ninth in Cameron's power rankings, which is right where they should be. Given they don't have a rising star at the quarterback position to boost them, Stafford's resume should have elevated the franchise to higher heights in several other rankings this offseason has created.
Even with all the moves made and the recent success last season, there are still critics who believe the Rams won't be in a contending position in the NFC West. After seeing what the Seahawks have done this offseason, as well as monitoring the resurgence of the San Fransisco 49ers, the Rams still have a competitive team to go all the way.
As Cameron stated, health will be the determining factor if the Rams projections will become reality, but looking at the roster on paper as it sits right now, they deserve to crack the Top 10.
