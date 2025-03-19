National Voice Believes Rams Are NFC West Favorites
The Los Angeles Rams did everything right this offseason up to this point.
While the biggest send off was in wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the franchise still added Davante Adams to replace him. As the Rams gear up for the new campaign, they'll be on the lookout for a similar result when it comes to the NFC West division.
After the Rams' slow start to the season, they were able to turn it around to not only get into the playoffs but win the packed NFC West division. Finishing with a 10-7 record, the franchise could easily see that record improve if they replicate similar success to last season.
That being said, speculation has gone around the Rams bitter rivals in the San Fransisco 49ers. After the down season for the Rams' divisional foes, some believe they could return with a vengeance and catapult themselves back to the top of the division. However, analyst Rich Eisen doesn't buy into that narrative.
"The Niners are dismantling, rebuilding, recasting, whatever you want to call it. The Rams damn near beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a playoff season where nobody else came close," Eisen said on the Rich Eisen Show. "They just replaced Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams... They signed Poona Ford from the Chargers, he doesn't have to change addresses... And still people think the 49ers have a better shot at winning the division? Okay."
The 49ers will likely still give the Rams trouble if they are able to bounce back to their 2023 form. Retaining quarterback Matthew Stafford will take the Rams as far as they can be, and with the offense now possessing Adams alongside Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, the Rams shouldn't be counted out just yet.
After taking the Eagles to their brink in their playoff clash, even under the conditions the Eagles are so familiar with, the Rams could be heavily slept on. This is a team that beat the Buffalo Bills in a shootout snow game earlier in the 2024-25 season as well; if an NFC West team has what it takes to not only win the division but have a chance at playing in the Super Bowl, its the Rams (should they remain healthy).
