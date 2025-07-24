Rams Budding Defender is Ready to Take the Next Step
The Los Angeles team needs their defense to quickly figure things out this season, as the unit will likely carry the load at specific points of the season, just as they did last season. Although the Rams' offense will receive much of the attention this season, its defense is formidable.
The Rams need their veterans to continue being dependable, and their young players to continue developing. As he prepares for his second season in the National Football League, Braden Fiske noted that he feels significantly better entering his second training camp than he did as a rookie.
"Yeah, I feel a hell of a lot better going into this one. You talk about a lot, just going from college straight into Combine training, you've got the All-Star games, you've got the Draft prep, the whole deal. Going into this is so much better just because I got all that under my belt now. I got a year of experience, played a ton last year, and played a ton of football. I got to experience a lot of unique things out in the field, so now going into year two, I was able to really turn my focus," Fiske said.
"Yeah, there was a little rehab in-between with my knee, but a lot of my focus could be back to real football again instead of the underwear Olympics at the Combine and all that can be. It’s cool. I feel great, mentally going into it. We got a little time off. Last year at this time me and my girlfriend were looking for a house to live in in L.A. We’re all settled in. I feel good going into camp. We got a great group of guys here, so I'm excited to get rolling.”
Fiske worked diligently this offseason to improve his physical condition. He believes the changes he made to his offseason workouts and his diet will pay dividends this upcoming season. If Fiske can take the next step, the Rams' defense may be better than expected.
"Just improving my body. I think just in total, changing up my diet. I worked with a dietician and everything to get my body comp(osition) down and to get my weight back up to where I want it to be to play the position that I do. And, where I feel comfortable and most dominant is at this weight. That was the biggest thing, really just taking care of my body," Fiske said.
"I think it was easy last year to get kind of lost in all that's going on, that you lose the amount of focus that needs to go into your body to be ready for an NFL season and be able to attack it the way I wanted to. There are things on the field that we're working on, but that's practice. It's just getting better, but we'll take care of that as camp goes on and as the season rolls.”
