Rams' Stafford Has Continuous Track Record of Success
The Los Angeles Rams have many reasons to be excited about the upcoming season. However, the return of Matthew Stafford solidifies the Rams' status as Super Bowl contenders heading into the season.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently noted that Stafford finished as the top quarterback in the league against Cover 4.
"Despite playing at a lower level than we’ve come to expect in 2024 — recording only a 73.3 PFF passing grade — Stafford excelled when teams played Quarters coverage. Stafford’s 83.6 PFF passing grade versus Cover 4 was the NFL’s premier mark, narrowly ahead of Burrow (82.0) and Geno Smith (81.70)," Locker said.
"Stafford was tremendous on his own when teams played four deep — amassing a 72.9% completion rate (fifth) and seven big-time throws (tied for first), but Puka Nacua’s play did help. Nacua’s 91.7 PFF receiving grade against Quarters was the fourth best among any receiver or tight end a season ago."
Earlier this offseason, Stafford noted how he and head coach Sean McVay aim to become more explosive on the offensive side of the ball. Los Angeles' offense struggled at times last season and hopes to avoid a repeat this season.
“Yeah, we've kind of talked about exactly that. I know that's coming in the next couple weeks, which is something I'm excited about. You have to see what that's going to look like based on what happens this weekend as well because you're going to add players on offense, defense, and in the kicking game that are going to be big for you," Stafford said.
"That'll organically happen, I think, throughout the offseason and then continuing into training camp as it does every year. I think about some of the things that we've done in the past, either in the spring or in the summer in training camp, that are huge parts of what we end up doing during the season. Other times, you're trying stuff out and it may not work the way you want it to work. It's always a process.
"With a guy like Sean, who's never satisfied, which is an amazing thing to have as a head coach, we're always trying to find ways to be better, be multiple, and make it tougher on defenses to slow us down. I'm excited for those conversations and some of those ideas, trials, and see where it goes. For now, we've just talked about having those. I know he has some ideas that he's going to want to share with me here pretty soon.”
