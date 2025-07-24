Rams’ Rookie Sacks Leader Braden Fiske Takes On New Diet
Let this marinate for a few seconds when considering the Rams’ prospects this year: Braden Fiske as a rookie led the team with 8½ sacks while Jared Verse had just 4½ sacks but won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Fiske kept up that pace in the playoffs, sharing a sack in the win over the Vikings – when the Rams matched a single-game NFL postseason record with nine sacks – then dropped Jalen Hurts in the divisional-round loss at Philadelphia.
But that first-quarter sack was costly. Assisted off the field by Kobie Turner, Fiske injured his knee and missed the remainder of the game. The Rams’ second-round selection in the 2024 draft, Fiske had to sit out a good portion of the offseason program while rehabilitating the knee injury.
But on the first day of training camp Tuesday, Fiske proclaimed himself ready to go. In fact, after consulting a nutritionist this offseason, he’s managed his food intake and feels comfortable and dominant, he said, at around 292 pounds.
“That's where I feel the best at,” said Fiske, per TheRams.com. “Last year I kind of floated under 290 which was fine, but I feel a lot better when I'm a little bit heavier and ain't getting moved around too much. So, it feels a lot better at that weight.
“I think it was easy last year to get kind of lost in just all that's going on, as you lose the amount of focus that needs to go into your body to be ready for an NFL season, to be able to attack it the way I wanted to. And then there's things on the field that we're working on, but that's practice, that's just getting better. But we'll take care of that as camp goes on, as the season rolls.”
Verse took care of a lot this offseason, too. In fact, he showed up at camp Tuesday in a matching pair of sweatshirt and sweatpants with the words, “Boredom Kills.”
Fiske’s teammate at Florida State before they were drafted 1-2 last year by the Rams, Verse said his ceiling won’t be affected by pressure.
“I don’t really feel too much pressure,” Verse said last month. “If I’m who I am, if I take the strides needed to take, I’m going to be the best version of me, and I’m going to be able to help the team in any facet or way that they need.”
