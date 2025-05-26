Predicting the Rams' Breakout Player of the Season in 2025
After doing so last offseason, the Los Angeles Rams used the NFL Draft to improve their defense. Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports listed one rookie player from every team that he expects to have a breakout season. He believes Rams' rookie Josaiah Stewart will be the Rams' breakout player.
"Stewart pass rush grade of 92.3 ranked second among all college football edge rushers last season, via Pro Football Focus. He received the highest overall pass rush grade of all Michigan defenders last year after leading the team with 8.5 sacks. The Rams drafted well on defense a year ago, getting eventually Defensive Rookie of the YearJared Verse and DL Braden Fiske. Stewart could prove to be a Day 2 steal for the Rams. He’ll likely be used as a situational pass rusher in Year 1," Dragon said.
According to Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team, "Stewart has above-average traits to play on the edge. He’s got good pop, first-step quickness, bend, and length. But he’s not winning with a prime physical attribute; instead, he blends a lot of “good” skills with a sharp mind for rushing the passer. Tackles that can match his “good” traits with “great” traits can pose a challenge, especially if they boast the kind of anchor and strength to play through his low center of gravity.
"Against the run, Stewart is a capable penetration defender. His first-step quickness, particularly from wide angles, allows him to win up the field and then crash to the ball carrier. However, he’s a leaner frame that doesn’t offer the kind of pure mass to squat and anchor in gap control and edge-setting opportunities."
Considering the Rams have one of the most talented rosters in the league, Stewart will have to improve over the offseason to become the Rams' breakout player this season.
"He’s struggled to hold ground against pullers and can be guilty of getting stuck on blocks from tackles or tight ends along the perimeter. As a result, he’ll be best implemented away from playing as a 5-tech or overtop of tackles — he’d benefit from having angles built into his framing of the edge," Crabbs said.
"Stewart is athletic enough to take some shallow hook drops in pressure situations and can help flip the coverage strength off the line of scrimmage. This should complement his passing down value as a pass rusher. He’s not overly flexible in space, and his hip fluidity should be considered sufficient to drop here. His transitions are aided by a low center of gravity thanks to his compact frame."
Go on and like our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.