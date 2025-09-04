Why Rams Defense Is Top Streaming Option in Week 1
The Los Angeles Rams' defense comes into the 2025 NFL season as one of the most underrated units in the league. The statistics indicate that they were in the bottom third for nearly every metric, finishing last year ranked 26th in yards allowed and 17th in points. However, those numbers are a bit misleading.
There are reasons for the disparity between their yards and points allowed, particularly due to their stout nature in the red zone and the disadvantaged positions they were often put in last season. In the upcoming 2025 campaign, the Rams will be looking to further capitalize on their strengths while addressing their weaknesses on D.
Between the additions of linebacker Nate Landman and DT Poona Ford and the internal growth they're expecting from young stars like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Byron Young, Los Angeles could be much improved on that side of the ball. However, they're also hoping that a more consistent and productive offense will lead to a better defensive showing, too.
LA Rams could have dominant defensive performance in Week 1
The Los Angeles Rams have a good opportunity to flex their defensive chops in their season opener against the Houston Texans. While the Texans have some high-profile talent leading their attack this year, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Nico Collins, and running back Nick Chubb, their questionable offensive line leaves them vulnerable to a deadly Rams' pass rush.
NBC Sports' Eric Samulski has high hopes for LA's defense against Houston, especially from a fantasy football perspective:
"I was a big fan of the Rams’ pass-rush last year. They were 7th in Pass Rush Productivity rate and have plenty of talent with Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and Braden Fiske. I expect more sacks in 2025, especially against a Texans offense in Week 1 that has PFF’s worst-ranked offensive line heading into 2025. The Texans’ line was brutal last year and might be even worse this year. With Joe Mixon on the PUP list with a foot injury and still out, this Rams defensive front may put a lot of pressure on C.J. Stroud and rack up their fair share of sacks."
Still, it's a cautious optimism. In the same piece, he expects the Texans' defense to have an even better performance against the Rams' offense. LA could swing the pendulum by dominating on both sides of the ball in Week 1. If so, this defense could go from a top streaming option to one that needs to be on rosters full-time.
