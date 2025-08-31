Rams' Fantasy Round-Up: Too High, Low, or Just Right?
It's difficult to predict the fortunes of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 NFL season. Between their promising star-studded roster and the numerous question marks surrounding the team, it wouldn't be shocking if they finished toward the bottom of the NFC or if they made it to the Super Bowl.
There are high hopes that the Rams can field an explosive offense this year. They certainly have the talent to do it, but pretty much everything hinges on the health and performance of quarterback Matthew Stafford, including the fantasy prospects of LA's stars. Will the Rams burn their drafters, or will they end up paying off big time?
Where are the Rams getting drafted in the 2025 fantasy season?
1. Puka Nacua ADP: 12, WR6
Puka Nacua has shown himself to be an absolute fantasy star in his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Injury held him back from another dominant year in 2024, but he's looking to assert himself as the league's WR1 in this upcoming campaign.
Matthew Stafford's health and the arrival of Davante Adams threaten Nacua's target share and production. However, having an elite red-zone threat in Adams alongside him could open up more opportunities for him to find the end zone.
Verdict: Just right
2. Kyren Williams ADP: 25, RB12
Kyren Williams was the seventh-highest scoring running back in 2024 and finished top five the year before that. Sure, there are some concerns about physical regression and the presence of young stars like Ashton Jeanty and Bucky Irving could knock him down a peg, but it's hard to envision 11 ball-carriers having a more fruitful season than Williams in 2025.
He's an absolute workhorse, has reportedly worked on being a bigger threat in the passing game, and should have plenty of volume to rack up numbers. I'm not sure he should be getting drafted after Irving and Chase Brown.
Verdict: Too low
3. Davante Adams ADP: 42, WR18
Davante Adams has proven to be one of the most durable and productive late-career wide receivers in the history of the NFL. However, he could see a significantly reduced role after joining forces with Nacua as opposed to his time as the unquestioned WR1 for the Las Vegas Raiders or in his reunion with Aaron Rodgers.
Still, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Rams field two elite fantasy receivers this season, if Stafford stays healthy. But at this position, he's going ahead of some clear top options such as DJ Moore, Courtland Sutton, and Xavier Worthy. It would take the Rams being one of the best passing offenses in the NFL to justify his current ADP.
Verdict: Too high
4. Matthew Stafford ADP: 175, QB23
Matthew Stafford finished as 2024's QB28 in average points per game. Even the year before that he was only 20th. He does have a much better WR2 in Adams compared to the husk of Cooper Kupp and LA is looking to put less of a workload on Kyren Williams this year.
Overall, though, between his age, nagging back issues, and extremely low floor, he's best off as the second quarterback on a roster that needs a high-upside play. He could be worth streaming against weaker matchups, but counting on Stafford to be a full-time starter in fantasy at this stage in his career isn't a wise decision.
Verdict: Slightly too high
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams fantasy story.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' ADPs when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
All draft-position and fantasy scoring stats courtesy of Fantasy Pros on a full-PPR, 17-week basis