Ram Digest

Rams' Fantasy Round-Up: Too High, Low, or Just Right?

The Los Angeles Rams have a host of interesting fantasy football targets for the 2025 NFL season. Where are they getting drafted?

Andy Quach

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and running back Kyren Williams (23) after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and running back Kyren Williams (23) after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's difficult to predict the fortunes of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 NFL season. Between their promising star-studded roster and the numerous question marks surrounding the team, it wouldn't be shocking if they finished toward the bottom of the NFC or if they made it to the Super Bowl.

There are high hopes that the Rams can field an explosive offense this year. They certainly have the talent to do it, but pretty much everything hinges on the health and performance of quarterback Matthew Stafford, including the fantasy prospects of LA's stars. Will the Rams burn their drafters, or will they end up paying off big time?

Where are the Rams getting drafted in the 2025 fantasy season?

Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Minnesota Vikings, Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua (17) high-fives fans after their 27-9 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale. / Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Puka Nacua ADP: 12, WR6

Puka Nacua has shown himself to be an absolute fantasy star in his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Injury held him back from another dominant year in 2024, but he's looking to assert himself as the league's WR1 in this upcoming campaign.

Matthew Stafford's health and the arrival of Davante Adams threaten Nacua's target share and production. However, having an elite red-zone threat in Adams alongside him could open up more opportunities for him to find the end zone.

Verdict: Just right

Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles, Kyren Williams
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) leaps over Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Oren Burks (42) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

2. Kyren Williams ADP: 25, RB12

Kyren Williams was the seventh-highest scoring running back in 2024 and finished top five the year before that. Sure, there are some concerns about physical regression and the presence of young stars like Ashton Jeanty and Bucky Irving could knock him down a peg, but it's hard to envision 11 ball-carriers having a more fruitful season than Williams in 2025.

He's an absolute workhorse, has reportedly worked on being a bigger threat in the passing game, and should have plenty of volume to rack up numbers. I'm not sure he should be getting drafted after Irving and Chase Brown.

Verdict: Too low

Los Angeles Rams, NFL, training camp, Davante Adams, Malik Dixon-Williams
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball against safety Malik Dixon-Williams (39) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3. Davante Adams ADP: 42, WR18

Davante Adams has proven to be one of the most durable and productive late-career wide receivers in the history of the NFL. However, he could see a significantly reduced role after joining forces with Nacua as opposed to his time as the unquestioned WR1 for the Las Vegas Raiders or in his reunion with Aaron Rodgers.

Still, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Rams field two elite fantasy receivers this season, if Stafford stays healthy. But at this position, he's going ahead of some clear top options such as DJ Moore, Courtland Sutton, and Xavier Worthy. It would take the Rams being one of the best passing offenses in the NFL to justify his current ADP.

Verdict: Too high

Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Matthew Stafford, training camp
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

4. Matthew Stafford ADP: 175, QB23

Matthew Stafford finished as 2024's QB28 in average points per game. Even the year before that he was only 20th. He does have a much better WR2 in Adams compared to the husk of Cooper Kupp and LA is looking to put less of a workload on Kyren Williams this year.

Overall, though, between his age, nagging back issues, and extremely low floor, he's best off as the second quarterback on a roster that needs a high-upside play. He could be worth streaming against weaker matchups, but counting on Stafford to be a full-time starter in fantasy at this stage in his career isn't a wise decision.

Verdict: Slightly too high

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams fantasy story.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' ADPs when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

All draft-position and fantasy scoring stats courtesy of Fantasy Pros on a full-PPR, 17-week basis

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.