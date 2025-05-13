Rams' Rival Exposing Own Flaws By Visiting With Gabe Davis
When the Los Angeles Rams' secondary plays against the San Francisco 49ers offense this season, there will be an air of uncommon unfamiliarity with the 49ers pass catchers.
Quite frankly, the 49ers' wide receiver room is in such a wild state of dysfunction, no one really knows who they'll put on the field.
While this is great news for the Rams, it's probably the worst news for Brock Purdy. The 49ers quarterback is out of contract after this season and likely to be paid top dollar for his services. He will have to prove his worth without many of the familiar weapons he was once surrounded with.
In order to supplement their many issues in the locker room, the 49ers met with former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis, according to Pro Football Talks' Michael David Smith.
The 49ers wide receiver room is a mess. Deebo Samuel was awful in 2024, leading to him being dealt to the Washington Commanders, and nine-figure receiver Brandon Aiyuk is expected to be out until at least the middle of the season due to injury.
But it gets worse. Former Rams' wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who signed with the 49ers this offseason, will be facing a likely three-game suspension during the 2025 campaign, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports due to a DUI he sustained after the Rams regular-season defeat to the Eagles.
Outside of rookies or players with little experience and a few journeymen, the 49ers are walking into the 2025 regular season with Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings as their starting receivers.
Jennings is excellent but he's also grossly underpaid and on the final year of his deal. While nothing has been reported, players who are excellent, grossly underpaid, and are on the last year of their contract have a tendency to hold out.
Aiyuk held out last season and got his nine-figure deal. Maybe Jennings might be inclined to do the same.
The fact the 49ers even talked to Davis is a bad sign for how things are looking for their 2025 offense.
Jaguars On SI beat writer John Shipley called Davis the worst free agent addition in the Trent Baalke era.
"One of the defining themes of this offseason has been general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen essentially bucking all moves and principles from the Trent Baalke era." Wrote Shipley. "The Jaguars retained zero of the team's free agents, have overhauled several position groups with new faces, and have now moved on from one of Baalke's biggest 2024 additions.
"It is hard to say Davis isn't the worst free agency signing of the Baalke era. He is far from the only one who lasted just a season, but the Jaguars got barely 20 receptions for a three-year, $39 million deal with $11 guaranteed for the 2025 season. There are some other notable names like Shaquill Griffin and Foley Fatukasi, but this one pretty easily takes the cake."
While the Rams went out and signed Davante Adams, the 49ers are having discussions about Davis.
Death is in the details, and often it is the details that decide who are Super Bowl champions and who play in the game.
