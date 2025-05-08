3 Observations on Jaguars Releasing Gabe Davis
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been no strangers to big moves this offseason.
Another such move came on Wednesday, with the Jaguars releasing former free agent addition Gabe Davis after just one season.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars moving on from Davis? We break it down below.
UDFA WRs have a golden opportunity
The Jaguars seem to have four receivers ready to make an impact in Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, Travis Hunter, and Parker Washington. Behind them though, the Jaguars have plenty of question marks and opportunities for competition. Perhaps the Jaguars use their now one-vacant roster spot on a veteran receiver, but all odds are at least one of their six undrafted free agents will have a chance to make the roster.
Guys like Joshua Cephus, Austin Trammell and David White if healthy could always get looks too. But the Jaguars stocked up on undrafted free agent wide receivers, and now it is pretty clear and obvious why they did it.
Gabe Davis will go down as Trent Baalke's worst FA addition
One of the defining themes of this offseason has been general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen essentially bucking all moves and principles from the Trent Baalke era. The Jaguars retained zero of the team's free agents, have overhauled several position groups with new faces, and have now moved on from one of Baalke's biggest 2024 additions.
It is hard to say Davis isn't the worst free agency signing of the Baalke era. He is far from the only one who lasted just a season, but the Jaguars got barely 20 receptions for a three-year, $39 million deal with $11 guaranteed for the 2025 season. There are some other notable names like Shaquill Griffin and Foley Fatukasi, but this one pretty easily takes the cake.
Parker Washington's role seems clear
While it does not look like Parker Washington will be a top-three receiver on the depth chart after the additions of Dyami Brown and Travis Hunter in free agency and the draft, it does now seem like Washington is at least the unquestioned No. 4. This was likely the case even before Davis' release, but it can not be disputed now.
Thanks to the receiver depth chart after Davis' release and his special teams ability, Washington feels like a healthy lock for the Jaguars' 53-man roster. A high-quality backup who, if needed to, could produce as a No. 3 receiver -- that is a solid player to have on the roster entering the 2025 season.
