Rams' Rival Given Awful Offseason Grade
From 2019-2023, the San Francisco 49ers have been one of the biggest forces in the NFL, being one of the dominant franchises in the NFC. It that time, the 49ers won the NFC West twice, made the playoff four times, made the NFC Championship in all four occasions, and went to the Super Bowl twice.
The 49ers' only bad season came in 2020, but to their credit, they lost most of their playmakers in a span of a week at the beginning of the season.
During that time, it seemed the 49ers were on the verge of running it back to the glory days of the 80s and 90s, but after a disastrous 2024 season, the team is dealing with massive roster and coaching turnover.
In an attempt to fix some of their problems, the 49ers looked to the draft, making 11 selections while also adding former Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
The 49ers were very liberal in their selections, getting players that they wanted, regardless of perceived values.
Thus, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano gave the 49ers' offseason a grade of "D-."
"The 49ers desperately need their two most recent draft classes to produce and make up for the many veteran departures this offseason." Wrote Manzano. "But they already took a hit with the loss of second-year safety Malik Mustapha, who is expected to miss the start of the season after sustaining a knee injury in last year’s finale. San Francisco is banking on its defensive front upgrades in the draft to help star defenders Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. The arrivals of Williams, Collins and Martin could improve the team’s pass rush and run defense."
"But the 49ers neglected their needs on the offensive line and have a hole at guard with Banks signing with the Green Bay Packers. Brock Purdy should be O.K. without Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders, because the team used a 2024 first-round pick on Ricky Pearsall and re-signed Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings the prior offseason. The inexperienced players should get a boost from Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey if they stay healthy this season."
Manzano also named his key additions and departures for the team, and thus the grade.
"Key additions: CB Tre Brown, DT Alfred Collins, QB Mac Jones, LB Nick Martin, WR Demarcus Robinson, edge Mykel Williams."
"Key subtractions: G Aaron Banks, edge Leonard Floyd, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Jordan Mason, OT Jaylon Moore, WR Deebo Samuel, CB Charvarius Ward."
The Rams will see if Manzano is right.
