The Undrafted Rookie Who Can Make Rams’ 53-Man Roster
If the Rams had to play a game this week, their starting inside linebackers would likely be college free agents. Both Troy Reeder and Omar Speights originally joined the club as non-drafted players.
That’s probably why Shaun Dolac and his agent thought the Rams would be a good fit for the undrafted inside linebacker, and vice versa. Considered by most the best non-drafted linebacker in the 2025 class, the University at Buffalo product agreed to terms with Los Angeles soon after the seventh round.
His inspirational backstory gives him plenty of hope to make the Rams’ roster. Early in Dolac’s high school career, cancer claimed the life of Dolac’s father, who coached him growing up. Dolac knew his father dreamed of seeing him in the NFL one day, so the linebacker opted to forego scholarship offers to play lacrosse and walk on at Buffalo.
A 6-0, 221-pound prospect, Dolac has 4.63 speed and could push unrestricted free agent Nate Landman in Chris Shula’s defense. The position is one of the best competitions of the offseason for the Rams, who lost leading tackler Christian Rozeboom in free agency.
“Dolac plays with boundless energy and decisive read-react skills to drive on the football and explode through his target,” wrote draft expert Dane Brugler in his annual draft preview, The Beast. “Though he is fast in the open field, he can struggle working through high-trafficked areas.
“Overall, Dolac will be limited in areas because of his lack of size and length, but his competitive mentality and production will endear him to NFL coaches. He has the ingredients of a special teams ace, similar to Tyler Matakevich.”
Matakevich, the former Bills and Steelers maven, no doubt serves as the best example for Dolac to follow in order to ultimately make the team at the end of the preseason. In the meantime, Dolac joins fellow rookie Pooh Paul, the Rams’ fifth-round draft pick, in the linebackers room as Los Angeles begins the second phase of the offseason program.
And don’t expect to see Rams rookies in their own minicamp. The Rams are the only team that doesn’t hold one because Sean McVay believes in starting rookies and veterans from the same point. That philosophy has worked out well so far and it’s surprising that more coaches don’t follow that example.
