3 Ways Brock Purdy's Extension Impacts the Rams
In a shocking development, the San Francisco 49ers have officially agreed to terms with starting quarterback Brock Purdy on Friday, agreeing to a massive nine-figure extension that sees him become one of the top earners in football.
Purdy agreed to a five-year, $265 million contract extension that is set to begin in 2026 per Tom Pelissero.
"Purdy gets $181M in total guarantees," wrote Pelissero. "Including $165.05M in the first three new years of a deal that runs through 2030."
Purdy's deal makes him tied for being the seventh highest paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value with former Rams quarterback and current Detroit Lions gunslinger Jared Goff.
Here's three ways the deal affects the Rams.
1. Purdy keeps the 49ers competitive
Say what you want about Brock Purdy, he was one of the few bright spots for the 49ers last year and has been the only reason behind Kyle Shanahan keeping his job. Teams around the NFL were likely hoping the 49ers would play hardball and let Mac Jones start a few games because the film shows that the team does not work without him.
2. It virtually ensures Matthew Stafford's last year in Los Angeles will be 2026
There are two quarterback markets. The one where the top gunslingers reset it, and the second one, which is the above-average/ veteran quarterback market. That second one is where Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy reside.
Purdy's new deal has him earning $53 million a year. Unless Stafford is willing to play for that or under that amount in 2027, he won't be coming back to the Rams. Why? In 2027, Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Quentin Lake, and Kyren Williams could make up the names of players on the first or second year of their big-money extensions. Plus, Braden Fiske's extension would start in 2028.
3. It puts both Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings in play for the Rams
With Purdy's deal, a desire to get Aiyuk off their books and Jennings slated to be a free agent afte this season, the Rams would have the cap and roster space to bring one or both men to Los Angeles.
Both are scheme fits and producers.
