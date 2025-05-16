BREAKING: Rams' Rival 49ers Sign Brock Purdy to Massive Extension
In a shocking development, the San Francisco 49ers have officially agreed to terms with starting quarterback Brock Purdy on a massive nine-figure extension that sees him become one of the top earners in football.
Purdy agreed to a five-year, $265 million contract extension that is set to begin in 2026 per Tom Pelissero.
"Purdy gets $181M in total guarantees," wrote Pelissero. "Including $165.05M in the first three new years of a deal that runs through 2030."
Purdy's deal makes him tied for being the seventh highest paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value with former Rams quarterback and current Detroit Lions gunslinger Jared Goff.
Purdy's deal makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFC West by a significant margin and could set the foundation for future negotiations with Matthew Stafford if Stafford wants to play past 2026.
"49ers underwent major changes this offseason, moving on from several key players," wrote ESPN's Adam Schefter. "All with the understanding that they’d soon be paying Brock Purdy a massive contract after having the best bargain in football the past three years."
"Now it’s official: Purdy gets five years, $265 million, including $181 million guaranteed."
The 49ers said goodbye to several veteran players, including Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Deebo Samuel, Jordan Mason, Aaron Banks, and others this offseason, helping facilitate the signing.
Several immediate takeaways are these. The 49ers needed to get this deal done quickly, but might have cost themselves several million dollars by waiting until this point, as extensions for Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, and Jordan Love over the past year have driven up the market.
It's clear the Mac Jones was brought in to serve as nothing more than a backup. Also expect the 49ers to hold off paying a wide receiver again for a while. Not only do they have both Brandon Aiyuk and Purdy on the books, both with massive deals but the 49ers moved mountains to retain George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk.
Aiyuk is the odd man out which means Jauan Jennings could be a free agent after this season if not both.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on Purdy.
Please let us know your thoughts on Purdy when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE