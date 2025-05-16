Will Rams Clash With Rival Decide NFC West?
Just like last season, the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers played each other first in Los Angeles and then in the Bay. While their game in Los Angeles was a classic, with Xavier Smith virtually winning the game with his first-ever career punt return, it was their second matchup in Santa Clara that decided the season for both sides.
In a muddy, rainy mess of a football game, the Rams came out victorious in a 12-6 victory that put Los Angeles as the favorites for the NFC West and virtually ended the 49ers' season.
According to Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante, history could once again repeat itself as he named the Rams trip to Northern California as a key game for the 49ers and perhaps their most important game on the calendar.
San Francisco 49ers: Week 10 vs. Rams; Sunday, Nov. 9
"The NFC West should be competitive, and a healthier 49ers team figures to be right in the mix again," wrote Infante. "Shanahan vs. McVay is always must-watch football. A win here could decide the division."
No one really knows where the 49ers are right now. They have two paths, either be completely terrible or make the NFC Championship Game. No, seriously, in Kyle Shanahan's eight years as head coach, he has four seasons he missed the playoffs and four seasons where his worst finish was the NFC title game.
Sports Illustrated' Gilberto Manzano predicted the 49ers would have the third-best record in the NFC West, falling one game short of the .500 mark.
San Francisco 49ers: 8–9
"The 49ers have spent most of their offseason hearing about all the talent they lost in free agency." Wrote Manzano. "This team could be highly motivated and dangerous, especially if Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams stay healthy. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the 49ers turn many doubters into believers after starting the season against the Seahawks, Saints, Cardinals and Jaguars."
If the 49ers fail to address their issues creating consistent offense and if they fail to simply stay healthy, Manzano will be right.
However, never count the 49ers out, especially if Christian McCaffrey finds his form again.
