Two Teams Who Make Sense As Rams Trade Suitors
The Rams don’t play in the AFC, but they might play a role in the AFC arms race this week.
Los Angeles is scheduled to draft 26th in the first round, one pick before Baltimore (27) and four ahead of Buffalo (30). That means if there’s a late-round run on players at a specific position, Les Snead’s phone might light up with 410 and 716 area codes.
Most see both the Ravens and Bills needing cornerbacks, and no team is ever fully stocked at edge rusher, even after the Bills added free agent Joey Bosa.
So, don't be surprised to see Snead offer either team that opportunity. And like a bowl of extra-spicy Anchor Bar wings, the Bills might have added incentive to get ahead of the Ravens and steal a player the Ravens would love to have. After all, the teams are likely to meet again in the AFC playoffs.
From the Rams’ perspective, trading back could be valuable considering that they don’t currently own a second-round pick. They sent their 2025 second-rounder to Carolina in last year’s trade, allowing Los Angeles to draft Braden Fiske.
Currently, the Rams have eight picks: Their own selection in the first round (26 overall), two in the third (90 and a special compensatory selection at 101 for losing Raheem Morris to Atlanta), one in the fourth (127) and four in the sixth (190, 195, 201 and 202).
And they didn’t acquire all those sixth-round selections by sitting on their hands. That last choice, 202, arrived last month from Chicago after Los Angeles traded Jonah Jackson to the Bears.
The Rams likely aren’t done, either. They’ve been aggressive in past drafts and could be active again in 2025. And if they’re willing trade partners, and they believe they could move back and still get a player they would’ve drafted at 26, even better.
It’s one of many potential scenarios the Rams will discuss at their beachfront Draft House next week. Whether they’re interested in taking a quarterback to potentially replace Matthew Stafford, and whether certain quarterbacks fall in the first round, could complicate hopes of trading back.
