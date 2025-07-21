Rams Price For Byron Young's Extension Just Went Up
After two seasons in the NFL, Byron Young has established himself as one of the most underrated defenders in the league, and with the 2025 season full of potential, when Young goes to the negotiating table next season, he will have an opportunity to negotiate a $100 million deal.
Here's why. Young will be a vested three year NFL veteran able to negotiate a new deal before beginning his fourth and final year of his rookie contract.
Kansas City Chiefs' George Karlaftis just signed a massive extension two years before he's set to hit free agency. Karlaftis has one year left on his deal, plus a player option that the Chiefs will pick up.
"Chiefs and 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis reached agreement today on a four-year $93 million contract extension that includes $62 million guaranteed, per his agency the Win Sports Group," reported ESPN's Adam Schefter in a tweet. "Karlaftis posted 24.5 sacks during his first three seasons in Kansas City - and now will continue as a focal point of the Chiefs’ defense."
Karlaftis' contract makes him the 9th defensive lineman currently in the NFL to sign or be on a deal worth more than $90 million.
To make matters worse, Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson are expected to get deals done this summer, plus Travon Walker and Aiden Hutchinson, fellow first-round classmates from Karlaftis' 2022 class, are expected to sign deals exceeding the amount Karlaftis signed for.
On top of all that, Young currently outpaces Karlaftis on overall statistics, so he has a valid argument for his money.
Here's the situation. If Young plays as expected, the Rams have three choices following the season. Pay Young, which would severely hinder their cap, considering they're going to have to pay Kobie Turner and Puka Nacua next offseason as well.
If they choose not to pay him and let Young play out the final year of his deal, he would be within his rights to stage a holdout. At that point, the Rams would either have to capitulate or trade him before things get ugly. However, that's dependent of what actions Young and his representation choose to do.
Or the Rams and Young could play that fourth year where he leaves for free, the Rams would pay more for him compared to the year before, or they franchise tag him and let things go as they are.
Either way, the price is set. Barring injury or regression, Byron Young will sign a deal at the minimum of $90 million. Who will he sign for? That's the question.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE