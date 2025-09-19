Why the Rams Should Feel Encouraged Over Young Unit
The Los Angeles Rams' stellar start to the 2025 season can be attributed to their veteran leadership on the field and off of it. Matthew Stafford is running the Rams offense like a well-oiled machine, and what can you expect from someone who's playing in his 17th season in the NFL?
In the nine years that Sean McVay has been the head coach for the Rams, he's only had one losing season and led the Rams to a Super Bowl twice. This is a team that's run by people who know what they're doing, and that's incredibly beneficial for all their new players coming in.
Week 2 All-Rookie Team
Jim Wyman is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and after week two of the NFL season wrapped up, he wrote an article going over some of the biggest rookie players that week. For the Rams, Josaiah Stewart was named as one of the best rookie edge players in week two.
"While Ezeiruaku was dominant as a pass rusher, Stewart earned his high grade as a stout run defender. His 77.8 PFF run-defense grade against the Titans comfortably led all rookie edge defenders — the next-closest was Jordan Burch at 68.3 — while also recording a sack", said Wyman.
Stewart was held in check in his rookie debut against the Houston Texans, but he had an impressive game against an inferior offense in the Tennessee Titans. It was only a matter of time before the flashes he showed in college manifested themselves in the NFL.
He's a rotational edge rusher at the moment, but I wouldn't be surprised to see his snap counts increase as the season goes on. He's more situational than their current starter, Byron Young, but his skill set and ability to get to the quarterback fast can be extremely beneficial for this young Rams defense.
The Rams spent a third-round pick on Stewart, so they saw something in him, and it's only been two weeks, but he's looked very promising for their defense. He got his first career sack last game, alongside two quarterback hits and two tackles.
The Rams should feel confident about their young defensive line, as they've shown they can be relied on to win games already, and they're still coming into their own.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Stewart when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.