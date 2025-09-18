How Rams’ Matthew Stafford Torched Blitzes in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams' two games of the season have been a tale of two sides. Their season opener against the Houston Texans was won entirely by their defense as they came up with the game-winning forced fumble and recovery.
Meanwhile, their game against the Tennessee Titans was dominated by their offense, ruining the Titans' home opener with an offensive barrage, and the defense continued to play excellently. The one constant between these two games is how effective Matthew Stafford has been.
Why the Rams Won?
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he analyzed the biggest reasons why each team in the NFL won or lost in week two. For the Rams, Stafford was the biggest reason they won, but specifically, his stellar play against the blitz is what really stood out.
"Matthew Stafford started the season strong against the Texans and continued that against the Titans in Week 2. His ability to handle the blitz and deliver strikes against pressure was on display against the Titans. When the Titans sent extra rushers, Stafford completed 8-of-11 pass attempts for 120 yards, two touchdowns and a 90.2 overall PFF grade", said Valentine.
Stafford has looked elite so far in the season, and up to this point, has only been sacked five times across two games. Whenever blitzes are dialed up, the Rams have the offensive line to sustain it for just enough time for Stafford to take advantage of the reduced number of bodies in the secondary and dice up the defense.
He's a big reason why the Rams are making a statement in the NFC as one of the best contenders to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. Of course, there's a lot that needs to happen before that can become a reality, but it all starts with next week and their performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's encouraging to see Stafford play so well when the pocket is collapsing and he has to stand firm in it and deliver a strike, but it should also be a bit concerning for the Rams. They've done a good enough job picking up the blitz with their offensive line so far, but all it takes is one player schemed open on his blind side to ruin the Rams' season.
