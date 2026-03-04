Three Ways Kliff Kingsbury Can Influence Rams Offense

The Los Angeles Rams are busy making changes to their coaching staff this offseason. After losing the NFC Championship game, head coach Sean McVay made new additions and changed the titles of key assistants after offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur left to become the Arizona Cardinals head coach.

This led to Nate Scheelhasse getting a promotion and McVay bringing in former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury onto the staff as assistant head coach, providing assistance in game-planning and play designs. The former offensive play-caller has a history of calling plays dating back to his days as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay greets Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-7 during a game on Dec. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. Los Angeles Rams Vs Arizona Cardinals 2019 | Rob Schumacher/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With this addition, more experience is added to the offensive staff as they look to challenge themselves to better what 2025 provided. Kingsbury will certainly have influence, which means we must look at the three ways he could do so this season.

Changing the offensive approach with balance

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One of the aspects that the Rams struggled with last season was finding a balance between their run game and passing game. No, not a 50-50 split between run and pass, but finding consistency in week-to-week gameplans and approaches. Kingsbury, the man behind the early success of Jayden Daniels, said it best last summer when discussing what balance meant to him.

"I don't think you can go and say, ‘Hey, we're going to run it 25 times and throw it 25 times," Kingsbury said. "It’s about putting your guys in the best position to succeed, and sometimes that means doing something way more than the other. It’s the balance to be the best offense you can be versus that defense, that scheme, that personnel group that day is what it is to me."

More yards-after-catch opportunties

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

One thing to appreciate about Kingsbury's offenses is that he will put his players, specifically the pass-catchers, in position to make plays after the catch. A quick game will be valuable as Matthew Stafford gets older, but with the addition of Kingsbury in terms of influence, unique play designs could bring some big opportunities for Puka Nacua in space or open the door for an early-round draft pick of a player who can generate big plays with speed and quickness in the open field.

Ideas for the future, featuring a mobile quarterback

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's unclear just how much influence Kingsbury has, but there is a reason why Daniels was such a threat on the ground. Kingsbury's approach allowed Daniels to utilize his legs on design quarterbacks runs that could make defenses play true 11-on-11.

Could this open the door for the Rams to finally add the mobile quarterback McVay has wanted? Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is on the trade block, and securing the future at the position through Richardson could be influenced by Kingsbury's approach and potential in Los Angeles, possibly as offensive coordinator in 2027.

Nov 13, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury at press conference at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

