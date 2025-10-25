Detailing the Rams' Feelings on Warren McClendon Jr
Over the past three weeks, Los Angeles Rams backup tackle Warren McClendon Jr has had to start in place of Rob Havenstein due to injury. McClendon Jr, who has been developing over the past few seasons, has slowly started to carve out a role for himself as he looks to potentially be the heir to Havenstein's position.
Here's what the Rams have been saying about him this season.
Sean McVay
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about McClendon after the Rams' Thursday Night loss to the 49ers. That game marked McClendon's first start of the season.
“I thought Warren was really good," stated McVay. "What I think is really cool is, you start talking about Rob, I think the first thing that you mention that you can't appreciate unless you're in the building every single day is what a great leader and what a great teammate he is in terms of putting his arm around guys and helping them continue to grow and develop. [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell, [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Zak Kromer, [Consultant] Brian Allen and [Consultant Mike Munchak deserve a ton of credit. I think Warren has done a great job of really putting the work in. He's got a great mentor in Rob to be able to lean on and I was really proud of Warren."
"I wasn't surprised though because I thought last year when he had to come in and play a bunch of snaps, particularly at right tackle, he's played well. He's ascending into a good football player. He's earned the right to be confident because of the work that he's putting in. There'll always be some snaps that you want back, but I thought we put him in some stressful situations and I thought he handled it really well. I love his game day demeanor. He's nice and steady. I thought he played with toughness at the line of scrimmage and I thought he was pretty sturdy and stout in protection in some of the different communication. He's only going to get better the more he plays.”
Mike LaFleur
I asked Rams OC Mike LaFleur about McClendon's development earlier this year.
I'm really pleased with where he is at going into his third year," stated LaFleur. "That first year was kind of N/A because he was dealing with the lower body injury and stuff like that. He didn't get the amount of work that he would want to go put his best foot forward."
"I thought he improved going into year two and I've loved what I've seen so far. He's another guy that just his growth, his intentionality to working on his craft and getting better. He's really enjoying it out there. You can see it in his face that he knows he belongs. He knows he can play good football if given the opportunity.”
Kevin Dotson
I also asked Kevin Dotson during training camp about McClendon.
“He's a dog," stated Dotson. "He's always ready no matter where they put him at and I think he's ready for any time they throw him in. It doesn't matter what time it is, what game it is, what person it is that we're going against, I trust him. Trust in everything he does.”
Dotson and McClendon have been holding down the right side of the offensive line in Havenstein's absence.
