Rams' Sean McVay Has Davante Adams Enjoying Football Again
Davante Adams is happy again. Adams has been all smiles throughout OTAs and minicamp, playing free and loose for the first time in a long time as Sean McVay recently made comments about his new playmaker's attitude.
“It’s so cool, and that’s what you want,” McVay said in an interview with J.B. Long of the Los Angeles. “I think we talk about it as coaches all the time, ‘How do we make sure these guys leave excited about coming back the next day? How do we cultivate an atmosphere and environment that, hey, it’s hard — it’s hard work, and to be able to do special things that are worthwhile, it doesn’t mean that it’s always easy. But it can be enjoyable in the midst of that."
“So, we’re always trying to strike that balance of urgency and enjoyment. For Davante to say that, that means the world to me because of the respect and admiration I have for him as a person, as a player. Really glad that he’s in our locker room. He’s made a tremendous impact already. And I think he feels appreciated, and I know the guys feel appreciated by the way that he moves, the way that he’s pouring into guys, and just being a great teammate himself.”
McVay's words come a week after Adams made statements during OTAs on June 10th discussing his feelings on playing for the Rams.
"This game is supposed to be a kid's game and us just having a good time, a fun time out there together," stated Adams. "For it to kind of feel like Pop Warner, high school, college ball all over again, that’s exactly what this team feels like in the best way possible. It feels like a college-type of camaraderie. I don't think I've seen a linebacker and a punter talking as much as I have since I've been here, or the kicker and quarterbacks, or whoever it is."
"There's just so much crossover. Even within myself, I found that it took a little more time for me to get integrated into the Jets team than it did getting here. I knew a lot more of the guys on this team even. So it kind of just depends, and a lot of that probably had to do with me going halfway through the season. It wasn’t this time of year where we had as much time together to be away from ball as well. It’s always going to be different, but I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building. Everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building, and I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."
